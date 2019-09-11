Are your eyes ready for an adventure? Theater-16’s Ernie Guderjahn has prepared a number of optical illusions for his EyeVentures attraction at the 2019 Lodi Grape Festival.
“I’m an entertainer. That’s what I am. I have done just about every kind of entertainment you can think of,” he said.
Guderjahn, who has been producing shows since 1968, got his start in theme parks. He has produced shows at world famous sites such as Knott’s Berry Farm, Magic Mountain and Disneyland. His entertaining and educational shows have also been showcased during corporate events and countless county fairs across the United States and Canada.
Grape Festival attendees will get front row seats to his EyeVentures show of optical illusions and oddities.
“I have never met anyone who doesn’t find a certain amount of enjoyment in optical illusion,” Guderjahn said.
Originally starting out as a show for elementary and high schools, colleges, and libraries, EyeVentures has evolved over 15 years to better stimulate the audience’s sense of perception.
Part of the attraction includes “topsy-turvy” images, which are photos that you rotate on a board and watch as the picture changes into something completely different. Some attractions make it difficult to tell straight lines from crooked ones, while others play with how your mind perceives color.
“You’ll hear people just gasp,” Guderjahn said of observing the audience as they interact with the exhibits.
Perhaps one of the most puzzling attractions is Guderjahn’s collection of “impossible bottles.” All the bottles are made differently, and they all have strange objects inside them. One bottle even has an entire deck of cards inside of it.
“You wonder how in the heck did anybody ever get those in there,” Guderjahn said.
Sometimes the audience needs a certain amount of guidance to understand the optical illusions.
“What I noticed over the years is that a lot of times people will look at an optical illusion, but they won’t really get it,” he said.
To explain his puzzling displays, Guderjahn gives guided tours and uses signage. The information he provides helps parents describe how the human brain works to their children. As a result, families learn new vocabulary and increase their abilities of perception.
“The idea behind it is that everybody is a lot smarter than they think they are, and we use optical illusions to help them to see the fantastic things that their brain does all the time that they take for granted,” he said.