Family Stone, Commodores, Isley Brothers bring some soul to Ironstone Amphitheatre

Saxophonist Jerry Martini, best known for his role in The Family Stone, has visited Ironstone before with his family.

Saturday, though, will be his first time on stage at the Ironstone Amphitheatre, and he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said.

The Family Stone will open for the Isley Brothers and the Commodores this weekend, bring their funk, soul and R&B hits to Murphys.

Martini and his bandmates intend to get the audience dancing, even if the sun’s still out when they start.

“Come ready to dance, even in the heat. If we can play in the heat, you guys can dance in the heat,” he said.

It’s a goal the Commodores share. The audience will get to hear some of the Commodores’ best work, from up-tempo, dance-worthy hits to ballads.

“They’re going to hear their favorites, because that’s why they’re coming,” said William King, one of the original members of the group.

Over the years, the Commodores sought to create the kind of music that would make people turn up their radio and jam, he said.

“We want the same thing on stage,” he said.

Known for hits like “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing” and “Fight the Power,” the Isley Brothers have been enjoying a stellar career since the late 1950s. Original member Ronald Isley and younger brother Ernie Isley will be ready to pump up the crowd with its own long list of favorites.

“This is going to be one hot Saturday night!” Ironstone promises.

The Family Stone

In the late 1960s, two bands came together to form Sly and the Family Stone.

“It was Sly and my brainchild from way back,” Martini said.

The pair thought that with the addition of Freddie Stone — Sly’s brother, and a brilliant musician, Martini said — and a few others, including Greg Errico, they could create something incredible.

Back then, Martini was the oldest member, at 24.

“Now I’m still 24 and everybody else is old,” he said with a laugh.

The original band captured attention with its pioneering music, described by some as “psychedelic soul.” They produced hits like “Dance to the Music,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime” and “Sing a Simple Song.”

It wasn’t just their sound that drew notice, though. From the beginning, they set out to create music with a deeper message, meant to address the tension and turmoil of the late ’60s.

Songs like “Everyday People” called on listeners to be more accepting of each other, and popularized the phrase “different strokes for different folks.”

“It was all Sly. Sly wrote it, it was his concept,” Martini said.

Sometimes, that got the wrong kind of attention for the band, one of the first major integrated acts in mainstream American pop music, both racially and along gender lines.

Their label wanted them to write more marketable songs, and the band was pressured to split along racial lines by political groups.

“I was almost killed maybe five or six times,” Martini said, and came close to getting a beating on other occasions. All of the band members faced some tense situations.

The group always stood their ground, he said.

“We just stuck together,” he said.

And they kept producing hits with a message, several with remarkable staying power. Martini credits that to the lyrics, too.

The messages Sly and the Family Stone recorded and sent out there still apply today, he said.

“They’re relevant. The words will always be relevant,” Martini said.

People still stand up in the audience when they play “Stand,” he added.

Even though the band members are older and some of the original members have gone on to other projects, Saturday’s audience will get the true Family Stone experience, Martini said.

Errico is still jamming with the Family Stone, too, on the drums.

The band’s current lead singer, Swang Stewart, did his homework, and brings a great musical skill set, he said.

“He dances all over the stage,” he said. “He brings a lot of youth to the stage.”

Phunne Stone, the daughter of original band members Sly Stone and Cynthia Robinson, is wonderful, he said.

They’re joined by the talented Blaise Sison on bass guitar, Nate Wingfield on lead guitar, and Jimmy McKinney on keyboard and vocals.

“I’m going to be hanging onto this group,” Martini said.

The Commodores

Like the Family Stone, the Commodores formed from two other bands — in their case, the Mystics and the Jays at Tuskegee University.

The story that they got their name out of the dictionary?

“We get asked that a lot,” King said.

It’s true, too. He was the one who pointed out their new name, after his bandmates blindfolded him and handed him a dictionary.

At the time, most bands had names like Three Dog Night and Led Zeppelin, and the band wanted a name like that, with some fire behind it, King said.

They weren’t excited about being the Commodores at first, and debated trying again.

“But ‘commodore’ was the title of a Navy commander,” King said.

In the end, they stuck with it.

It worked out for the band, which was soon pioneering the funk genre with hits like “Brick House” and “Too Hot ta Trot.” They’re also known for ballads like “Three Times a Lady” and “Nightshift.”

“The thing about music when it comes to a group is, you have to make a decision about what kind of music you’re going to play,” King said. “Everyone wants to have their own style. When you come on the radio, you want people to know right away it’s you.”

So the band sat down and brainstormed, creating a “melting pot” of ideas. One very deliberate choice they made was not to shy away from ballads.

“Everybody loves a beautiful ballad,” King said.

They also made an effort to have a lot of dance-worthy, up-tempo songs for their concerts. People love ballads, but they want to hear variety at a show, he pointed out.

“You don’t want to have to play other groups’ up-tempo songs,” he said.

Those choices worked for the group. Most bands, when they go to the studio, play everything they’ve been working on, then sort through dozens of tracks to choose what goes on their albums. The Commodores planned it out before they ever stepped foot in the studio, King said.

The band has evolved throughout its entire career.

“When we first started out, we didn’t do a lot of singing. We started out as a band,” King said. When they needed vocals, they’d bring in associated acts, but mostly they used their horns to play the melody.

Then, they began singing themselves, with former member Lionel Richie taking on the ballads, and Walter “Clyde” Orange leading the more up-tempo pieces. They were lucky to have such talented singers in the group, King said.

Now, he and Orange have been joined by J.D. Nicholas. While the lineup has changed a bit over the years, the Commodores will still be playing the hits they’re known for on Saturday.

The group still has a great time on stage, and tries to bring something new to its music during concerts — both for its own satisfaction, and to pleasantly surprise its audience.

It’s something King hopes to be doing for a while.

“It is unbelievably wonderful and creates such a great feeling to play those songs night after night,” he said.