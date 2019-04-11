Lodi Musical Theater is back after a two-year hiatus with “Mamma Mia!”
In the ABBA-themed musical, Sophie Sheridan is preparing to marry her fiance, and wants her father to walk her down the aisle. However, he could be one of three men — so without telling her mother Donna, she invites all three to the event.
“It’s a big seller. It’s really fun, it has a great message of family,” LMT director Nicole Howton said. “A family doesn’t have to look or be a certain way.”
She loves the mother-daughter relationship portrayed by Sophie and Donna, she said, with “Slipping Through My Fingers” as her favorite song.
“I’ve gone through that several times with my children. It’s a testament to how quickly life goes. If you blink, you’ll miss it,” she said.
Now renting rehearsal space from the American Legion, LMT hopes to get a great cast together. There are more than 60 roles, and the set is already in the works. The performances will be held at Delta College’s Tillie Lewis Theatre in Stockton.
“It’s just going to be a phenomenal production,” Howton said.
She encourages anyone who likes to sing and dance to come out for auditions. Every role is open.
“As a director, you always visualize people that you’ve worked with before in certain roles, but everything goes out the window when you go into auditions,” she said. “I’ve been shocked every single audition Lodi Musical Theatre has ever done with the talent who shows up.”
While roles are limited to those 16 and older, due to the productions more mature themes, Lodi Musical Theater is hoping to produce “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Sound of Music” next, both shows with plenty of roles for children.