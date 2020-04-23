Changing Faces Theater Company has issued a challenge to Lodians: Perform a work of Shakespeare on camera, then share it with the rest of the city.
“All of Shakespeare’s works are available online. Look up a monologue, scene, or sonnet and hit that record button!” said Mike Bartram, who co-directs the theater company with his wife Sabrina Willis-Bartram.
The challenge is a chance for local residents to get creative (while practicing social distancing, of course), he said.
Performers can take on a monologue and perform alone, or do a scene with their housemates or with friends over Zoom or other distance meeting software. Perform with or without costumes, props and backgrounds.
Performances can be uploaded on social media with the hashtag #CFTCShakespeareChallenge.