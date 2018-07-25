Festa Italiana! serves up culture, music and ‘Boss of the Sauce’

Italian-Americans and immigrants from Italy began arriving in California in 1849. Like other groups, they were lured by the promise of California’s gold fields.

Many stayed in San Joaquin County, farming the fertile land for generations. In 2012, several local Italian-American organizations decided it was time to celebrate the contributions the county’s Italian-Americans have made during that time.

“There’s a Greek festival; there’s all kinds of festivals,” Bill Trezza remembers the groups thinking. “There’re so many Italians in the Lodi and Stockton area, why don’t we have an Italian festival?”

The clubs had never collaborated before, but they had hosted dinners, picnics and other events for their members. So, in 2012, they hosted the first Festa Italiana!

It was more like a big picnic with some entertainment than a true festival that first year, said Trezza, who now serves as the festival’s chairman. But it was still inspiring.

“We saw that we could do something successful together,” he said.

Since then, the festival has grown dramatically. So much, in fact, that the committee — now made up of the Central California School of Italian Language and Culture, the Italian Athletic Club, Gens Ligustica in Orbe and the Pacific Italian Alliance — took a hiatus last year to bring in some professional help and reach out to sponsors.

“It outgrew our volunteer foundation,” Trezza said with a laugh.

Festa Italiana! is back this year and bigger than ever.

“We’re ready to rock and roll on July 29,” he said.

In traditional festival (and Italian) style, there will be plenty to see, do — and eat. And organizers are hoping their guests will dig in to the pasta, pizza, olive oil tasting, and other delicious foods that will be available.

“I’d love to run out of food — late in the day, of course,” Trezza said.

Accordion players and stilt walkers will roam the Grape Festival Grounds during the Festa, and plein air painters will set up easels and paint the passing scene. Italian street chalkers will also create masterpieces. Local artist Cathy Hart-Graves will create a flower petal carpet, an Italian tradition known as Infiorata.

Foodies will enjoy the Mercato — an Italian farmers market — and the cooking demonstrations.

Among the food features is the “Boss of the Sauce” contest. Five chefs have entered. Up to 200 guests, for $5 each, will serve as the tasters and judges, sampling and voting on sauces.

Food vendors will be on-site, so there will be something to hit the spot for just about everyone. Italian soda, wine and beer will also be flowing.

Kids will find plenty to do in the Bambini Zone, with Sparkles and Ravioli the clowns and puppet shows on the Bambini Stage.

Acts including the Baillamo Italian Dancers, Steve Trucco Italian Band, Gene Bartolome and more will keep the various stages lively.

Italian tenor Pasquale Esposito, an international performer from Naples, will headline the event.

Festival-goers won’t need to worry about missing anything, Trezza said.

“Each entertainer is doing two rounds,” he said — morning and afternoon.

Plenty of umbrellas and canopies will offer relief from the summer heat.

A car show spotlighting Italian automobiles, bocce ball and salami toss, bingo and a history exhibit focusing on Italian-Americans in San Joaquin County will round out the event.

The organizers are especially pleased with the history exhibit, which they plan to change up every festival.

“Each year, we’ll pick a topic; it could be music, it could be art,” Trezza said.

Italian contributions to technology, industry, literature or science are other possibilities.

“We’ll raid the archives of Italian history,” he said.

Festa Italiana! has grown far larger than organizers ever expected, but they’re excited that the festival is so popular.

And at the core, Trezza said, Festa Italiana! is still what they set out to create: a casual, fun event to celebrate Italian-American culture in San Joaquin County.

Everyone is welcome to come — no Italian ancestry required, he added.

“It’s just a chance to sit around, nosh, drink, socialize and enjoy what’s going on,” he said. “It’s Italian products, Italian artwork — we’re just celebrating all things Italian.”