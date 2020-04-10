The egg hunts may be canceled this year, but Lodi will still have Easter fun for local children. The City of Lodi is partnering with Lodi Rocks! and Macaroni Kid for Hoppy Egg-Venture 2.0.
When Cathi DeGroot, interim director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, realized that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to nix the city’s planned Easter festivities, she reached out to the department’s marketing coordinator, Mary Campbell, to brainstorm an alternative.
“It was devastating for all of us to think that all of our hard work for special events ... was going to be jeopardized,” DeGroot said.
She thought of Lodi Rocks!, and Campbell reached out to that group’s leaders. Soon, they had a plan for families to paint spring-themed rocks and set them around Lodi during daily walks so others could “find” them.
“It was a nice marriage of creative thinking,” DeGroot said.
Even that idea did take a little more work, though.
“We don’t want people picking up the rocks,” Campbell said. If people handle them, it could turn them into just another method for spreading the coronavirus.
Instead, they’re warning people not to touch them, but to take photos of any rocks they see and share them on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #PlayLodi.
DeGroot and Campbell also warned that families should practice good social distancing measures during their walks to drop off rocks.
“No gatherings!” DeGroot said.
Another option for families is to download one of two coloring pages — or both — and hang the finished product in a street-facing window.
“We also wanted to make an option for families who weren’t comfortable or didn’t have rocks to paint,” Campbell said.
The virtual Easter festivities are just the first of several online projects that the city is preparing to replace in-person events that have been canceled or suspended indefinitely, DeGroot said.
The parks department is also posting themed virtual activities each week under the umbrella of the SIP Challenge — short for “shelter-in-place.” Next’s week’s theme is Love Lodi, since that annual event has been canceled.
City residents are encouraged to continue visiting Lodi parks during their daily walks, although they cannot use playground equipment and most other park amenities right now, DeGroot said. Restrooms are still open to promote hand-washing.
Parks staff are excited to see how Lodi residents celebrate spring with their rocks and coloring pages. Campbell will share some of the projects posted in the #PlayLodi hashtag on the department’s social media pages.
“We were just excited that we can still provide a virtual type of event where people can enjoy the holiday,” DeGroot said.
For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/egg-venture-2-0.