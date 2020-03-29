M.A.S.H. up your life with fun childhood game

As a kid and teenager, when slumber parties took a break from “Dance Dance Revolution” and anime marathons, my friends and I would often find ourselves returning to a time honored tradition of the girl get-to-gether: M.A.S.H. — the simple and amusing pen-and-paper game that “predicts” your future life.
Traditionally, M.A.S.H. — which stands for “Mansion/Apartment/Shack/House” — is a simple game where you make lists of items in various categories that can include which celebrity you would marry, what your job might be, the type of car you would drive and different locations for events in your make-believe life.
Once your list is complete, a friend would draw a spiral or tally marks until you said “stop.” Then, these lines are counted up and the real fun begins.
Starting with the “M” you use that number to count down your list. You cross off whichever answer is the last one. You continue the count until you’re left with one item in each category.
Your future life has now been predicted!