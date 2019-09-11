This year’s Grape Festival has really gone to the dogs.
JD Platt and the K9 Kings Dog Show will show off their flying dog tricks, which will include the fastest Frisbee dog in the world.
“I was contacted after the coordinator of the event saw me perform at a previous fair in the local area,” said Platt regarding his dogs’ performance for the festival.
Platt said that he will have eight dogs performing at the Grape Festival. His team consists of shelter dogs; mixed and pure breeds, along with rare breeds. Their ages range from three to 10 years old.
Some of the events that the dogs will be performing are multiple frisbee dog routines, acrobatics, crowd participation and comedy. There will also be a meet and greet and pet area.
In 2008, Galaxy, one of Platt’s dogs at that time, were on the TV reality show, Greatest American Dog.
How are all of the dogs trained? Platt explains on his website.
“My training is based around extreme consistency, patience, repetition, body and hand language plus good old fashioned problem solving, rules, exercise and affection,” Platt said. “My techniques never ever include the use of choke, pinch or electric collars. Being a calm assertive leader of the pack along with alot of love, playing, toys and fun is the ultimate motivator in my training and the relationship I have with my dogs.”
Platt enjoys talking about his four-legged performers.
“I love sharing my loyal, friendly, talented and diverse group of K9 Kings with people around the world,” Platt said. “As a self-taught trainer for over 21 years I’ve proved with alot of hard work and patience anything is possible with human’s best friend.”
Platt has a website — www.k9kings.com. The dogs can also be found on YouTube. They’ve performed at state and county fairs, pet expos, festivals, theme parks, RV events and more.
“An inspiration to all rescue dogs around the world,” Platt said on his website.