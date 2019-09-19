It was opera that sparked the creation of Fleetwood Mask, the Bay Area band that strives to be the ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac. Claudette Rodrigues was studying the vocal art form, but struggled to conform.
“My vibrato is really quick, and they tried to get me to slow it down,” she said.
When she performed at the high priestess in “Aida,” her instructor took her aside and told her she didn’t have a future in opera.
But others told her she sounded like Stevie Nicks — and Rodrigues took that to heart. Soon, Fleetwood Mask was coming together, drawn by coincidence and a shared love of the iconic British-American rock band.
Today, Rodrigues does her best to fill Stevie Nicks’ shoes, joined by Don Oberempt on drums, Barbara Martin on keyboards and vocals, Paul Jones on bass and vocals, Christopher Zerbe on guitars and vocals, and Jason Moss on guitars.
The band serves up a true tribute, playing Nicks, Christine McVie, Peter Greet, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood.
“The interest in our band, I would say in the past couple of years, is taking off,” Rodrigues said.
Along with their upcoming show in Lodi, Fleetwood Mask plays wineries all over Northern California and venues in the Bay Area.
Recently, they’ve been “showcasing” — playing short sets at events put on for booking agents and producers, who then reach out to schedule performances. That’s landed them gigs in Minneapolis and South Carolina, and a visit to Hawaii and maybe even a tour in South America are in the band’s future.
“To be honest, it’s all over the map right,” Rodrigues said with a laugh.
The band serves up plenty of experience in their own right, before they took up the Fleetwood Mac mantle. Moss spent 18 years as a member of the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, whose hit “Zoot Suit Riot” went double platinum. Zerbe has worked as an audio engineer with artists suck as Bonnie Raitt and Eddie Money. Martin has written and published several songs of her own.
But it’s their dedication to recreating the experience of a Fleetwood Mac concert down to the last detail that earned them the endorsement of Mick Fleetwood himself.
“With it comes a tremendous responsibility, because there’s not a lot of room for error,” Rodrigues said.
They don’t have the flexibility to put their own spin on the music or costumes. Instead, they take pride in recreating the original band’s concerts as closely as possible.
That’s not true of every tribute band. Some choose to do a more theatrical interpretation, or focus on a single album. Others put their own spin on their favorites, like Canadian performer Julie C. Myers, who puts a steampunk spin on Stevie Nicks. And there are also cover bands, who don’t bother with authenticity and may create different versions of the songs, skip trying to nail the look, or even perform work of several different bands.
There’s nothing wrong with any of these takes, Rodrigues said, but Fleetwood Mask focuses on mimicking their inspirations, down to Zerbe, who plays Lindsey Buckingham, fingerpicking instead of using a pick.
“We play the exact instruments. My clothes are duplicates of what Stevie wears on stage,” Rodrigues said.
Fleetwood Mac will likely never have a reunion tour, but the Lodi audience can expect the next best thing — complete with a core set of favorite songs.
The band will also stick around after the show to meet the audience and take photos.
Rodrigues said connecting with Fleetwood Mac’s fans has been a surprising and moving part of creating the tribute show.
“You get off the stage, and people are lined up to take photos, to share their stories. Some cry in your arms,” she said. “They become part of your world and you become part of theirs.”