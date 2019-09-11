“Age has nothing to do with it,” American master artist Jack Feldman said. “My hand is still steady. My eyes are still good. My brain is still working.”
Not only is Feldman still painting, the 90-year-old artist will be showcasing some of his fine art at the 2019 Lodi Grape Festival.
Feldman became an artist at 4 years old, when his parents and teachers recognized his talent. He went on to win contests and competitions, partake in international apprenticeships, and — eventually — partner with multimillion-dollar companies to work on logo designs.
“I can paint anything in this world that you can think of,” he said, his words confident though his tone was modest.
Feldman, who prefers to work with acrylic, has created a number of series, including the “America Today Series,” a social commentary; the “Meso-American” and “Day of the Dead Series”; and a “Bird Series.” He has also been commissioned to paint numerous portraits of poets, authors, musicians and military officers and their family members.
At the festival, in addition to introducing his fine art, Feldman is looking forward to “talking with the people.” With the love of his life having recently passed, the opportunity to display his art at the festival is a chance to reconnect with the artistic community and share his expertise with curious onlookers.
“What I plan to do is to hang around the front of my own work and talk to anybody that would talk to me,” he said.
And only by talking with Feldman will visitors discover what is perhaps even more intriguing than the artwork itself: the study and science that goes into his painting process.
“Nothing comes from the snap of a finger. I think about it and then I take the best research I can find on anything, and do it,” he said.
While working on his “Bird Series,” for example, he worked with the Academy of Science in San Francisco.
“The Academy of Science would give me all the different bills of all the different birds, and then that’s how I knew how to paint it,” he said. “And then they would give me a pelt, and I would lay it out, and I would match my paint to the colors of the feathers. Then they would give me the feet, and I would look at them with a magnifying glass and I would paint them so that they look very real.”
In all of Feldman’s paintings, viewers can see how his commitment to research and science accompanies his passion for getting to know and understand his subjects deeply.
Feldman, who is always open for commissions, is currently working on the portrait of a 15-year-old violinist protégé who is touring the world.
“And what am I doing? I am going to the library and getting books out on how to make a violin,” he said.