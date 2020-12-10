08_21_19_SAYLA_05.jpg

BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL Sayla Music Academy owner Chase Loeb plays the piano as wife and co-owner Carol Ann Loeb, listens, as they give a tour of the Lodi music academy in Lodi Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

The Sayla Music Academy will present performances from their professional teachers and Lodi musicians during their Sayla Teacher Variety Concert in a streaming online event in December.

A link will be posted on the Sayla Music Academy website, www.saylamusicacademy.com, and Facebook page for the Sunday, Dec. 13 concert, which starts at 7 p.m. The link will take followers to the YouTube platform.

The YouTube Live show will feature six different acts, and will last about an hour.

The Sayla teacher variety show is a yearly event where the school gives the teachers a place to perform and a platform to show to their students what can be done on the stage, explained event coordinator Elizabeth Chan.

But this year’s event will be streaming only, without a live audience.

“This year it had to happen a little differently,” Chan said. “We just wanted to continue the traditions we could while being safe and keeping everybody healthy.”

This year, the concert will also be used as a platform to raise money for a local nonprofit, Changing Faces Theater Company.

“Obviously performing arts have taken a hit this year, and we really want to give back to the community,” Chan said.

A link to donate will be posted during the event.

