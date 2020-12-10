The Sayla Music Academy will present performances from their professional teachers and Lodi musicians during their Sayla Teacher Variety Concert in a streaming online event in December.
A link will be posted on the Sayla Music Academy website, www.saylamusicacademy.com, and Facebook page for the Sunday, Dec. 13 concert, which starts at 7 p.m. The link will take followers to the YouTube platform.
The YouTube Live show will feature six different acts, and will last about an hour.
The Sayla teacher variety show is a yearly event where the school gives the teachers a place to perform and a platform to show to their students what can be done on the stage, explained event coordinator Elizabeth Chan.
But this year’s event will be streaming only, without a live audience.
“This year it had to happen a little differently,” Chan said. “We just wanted to continue the traditions we could while being safe and keeping everybody healthy.”
This year, the concert will also be used as a platform to raise money for a local nonprofit, Changing Faces Theater Company.
“Obviously performing arts have taken a hit this year, and we really want to give back to the community,” Chan said.
A link to donate will be posted during the event.