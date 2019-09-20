Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass brings big sound to Lodi on Sept. 26

Next week, Lodi music lovers will be tapping their toes to the sounds of New Orleans jazz, music from “West Side Story,” and melodies by Elvis Presley, Fats Waller and John Philip Sousa.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is taking the stage at Hutchins Street Square for a student outreach event on Thursday morning, followed by an evening concert.
It’s the band’s first time in Lodi, though they’ve visited Europe, China and cities all over North America.
“We travel all over the world, all over the United States,” trumpeter Rodney Marsalis said.
Marsalis’ last name may look familiar to jazz fans. He’s from the same famous musical family as trumpeter Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist Branford Marsalis.
He’s never felt overshadowed by his relatives’ fame.
“I call them for advice about the music business, and life,” Marsalis said.
Rodney Marsalis himself began playing the trumpet at the age of 6. By his teens, he was a soloist, performing with the New Orleans Symphony and Boston Pops Orchestra, among others.
“In New Orleans, there’s kind of a tradition in families, so in some families, it’s just kind of expected you’re going to play an instrument,” he said.
While for some, it’s more of a hobby, Marsalis looked up to his cousins, who were already beginning to make names for themselves. At 11, he began studying the trumpet seriously.
While every instrument requires skill, trumpet also requires a lot of lung strength and control.
“There’s a lot of physical preparation that goes into it,” Marsalis said.
It also requires a degree of relaxation while playing — something a lot of people don’t realize, he said.
So Marsalis took up hot yoga, an activity he keeps up with on the road.
“I find that helps a lot,” he said.
Members of the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass come from all walks of life, and one of the band’s goals is to show that music is within everyone’s reach.
“One of the main reasons we do this is to bring people together. That’s very important to us, and that thread kind of runs through our entire concert. There’s one race: the human race,” Marsalis said.
The band’s diverse backgrounds will come into play in both concerts, but especially during their outreach concert next Thursday morning, when Lodi students will have the chance to hear them perform. For many of the students, it will be their first time at a live concert.
“We show that anyone who works hard can play an instrument,” Marsalis said. “It doesn’t really matter where you come from.”
The band is looking forward to it, he said. They love the opportunity to work with children, talking about what goes into music, how instruments work, and more.
“We’ll play pieces and in between we’ll talk about what we’re doing,” he said.
The “dream team” of brass musicians have performed with groups such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Baltimore Symphony, the São Paolo State Symphony Orchestra, the Imani Winds, Canadian Brass, Empire Brass, Dallas Brass, and Boston Brass.
The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass are currently artists in residence at the University of Indiana, South Bend.
At next week’s concerts, they will showcase music from a variety of genres and composers — and work to create a connection with their audiences.
Lodi concert organizers are thrilled that the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass were able to step in and perform in Lodi on short notice, after M5 Mexican Brass were denied entry into the U.S.
“The famed Marsalis family from New Orleans is top notch!” said Judith Halstead, president of the Lodi Community Concert Association. “Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass will perform a remarkable outreach and evening concert.”