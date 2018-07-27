Festa Italiana! to feature tenor Pasquale Esposito

Stiltwalkers, dancers and roaming accordion players will entertain the crowd, guests will have a chance to help choose the “Boss of the Sauce” and catch cooking demonstrations, and Italian-American history, automobiles and artwork will be on display at the annual Festa Italiana! this Sunday in Lodi.

Headlining the musical selections at the festival will be Italian-American tenor Pasquale Esposito. Born in Naples, Italy, Esposito has lived in Northern California since 1998 and has ties to Lodi.

“For many years, I’ve been very close to the community,” he said.

Esposito is known for performing both traditional opera and “pop opera,” a genre made famous by performers like Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban and Il Volo.

“I also do some American jazz standards,” he said.

On Sunday, he’ll be performing a mix of his own original songs, along with standards like Mario Lanza’s “Be My Love,” Elvis Presley’s “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” in Italian, Bocelli’s “Time to Say Goodbye” and “The Perfect Symphony,” Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and others.

Esposito sees events like Festa Italiana! as an important part of preserving Italian-American culture and heritage.

A lot of Italian-Americans have been in the United States for generations now, he said, and aren’t as close to Italian culture as their grandparents and great-grandparents were.

“It’s so beautiful to bring back the language and the culture with the music,” he said.

He makes an effort to perform at festivals like Festa Italiana!, as well as to stay involved with the Italian-American community in Northern California.

It’s just one of the ways Esposito celebrates his Italian roots. He’s also starred in two PBS specials celebrating his home country.

The first, “Pasquale Esposito Celebrates Enrico Caruso,” honors his fellow Neapolitan tenor. Caruso was only 46 when he passed away, but he won great acclaim in his career with the Metropolitan Opera in New York, as well as opera houses throughout Europe.

“In that short life, he jumped from poverty where he was singing in the streets of Naples for really a few cents here and there, and he found himself at the Met in New York,” Esposito said.

He was born in the same Naples neighborhood Caruso hailed from, and was thrilled to have the chance to celebrate his career with PBS.

“It was a fantastic experience,” he said.

The special will soon be available to view on Netflix.

A second special took Esposito to piazzas around Italy, where he dedicated a song to each location. Piazzas, with churches, coffee shops, restaurants and other stores, have long been central to social life in Italian towns and neighborhoods.

“What we are trying to create with this Italian festival is exactly like the piazzas in Italy,” Esposito said.

He’s visiting American and Canadian piazzas in a live concert tour this fall and winter.

For Esposito, sharing the music he loves is important. And he loves a lot of it, since he grew up during a time he dubbed a “musical revolution” in Italy. American songs were coming in and influencing new music, but at the same time, he was able to listen to older, more traditional Italian music as well.

“I was listening to Michael Jackson, and I was listening to Luciano Pavarotti,” he said.

What he learned is that most musicians and singers will find a niche — a genre or style that compliments their talents. That doesn’t mean they should stop listening to, enjoying and being inspired by other types of music.

“If music is done with passion and love, there’s a message behind (it), and you can find it in any style of music,” he said.

Other advice for those who want to sing: Live a healthy life. Esposito doesn’t smoke and rarely drinks alcohol. He does drink plenty of water, and exercises four times a week with swimming, yoga and pilates.

He also sings every day, whether that’s vocalizing with students, learning new music or rehearsing for his own performances. He cited a quote from the famous tenor Placido Domingo as his inspiration: “If I rest, I rust.”

Finally, it’s important to love what you do.

“I’m so incredibly in love with singing,” Esposito said. “When I sing, it makes me feel close to God.”

John and Maxine Ferraiolo of Lodi are sponsoring Esposito’s appearance at Festa Italiana! In fact, the couple have been friends who have encouraged and aided his musical career since he first traveled to the United States.

“(They are) a family that is very dear to me,” he said. “I want to say thank you.”

He hopes to see a good crowd at Festa Italiana!

“It’s going to be a fun, fun event,” he said.