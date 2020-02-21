Since 2012, the Illusionists have been blowing minds. The rotating troupe of magicians, mentalists and escape artists have traveled all over the world, from New York and London to cities throughout the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the Middle East, South America, Asia and Europe.
Now, “The Illusionists — Live From Broadway” is stopping in Stockton with a breathtaking collection of magic tricks and death-defying stunts.
The show features David Williamson, “The Trickster,” who has consulted for David Copperfield and David Blaine; Valentin Azema, “The Elusive,” offering a French take on magic; Jonathan Goodwin, “The Daredevil,” whose stunts have included being hanged, buried alive and burned at the stake; Chris Cox, “The Mentalist,” an award-winning “mind reader who can’t read minds;” and Hyun Joon Kim, “The Manipulator,” one of the top sleight-of-hand artists in the world.
In an interview with the News-Sentinel, Goodwin — who has appeared in the Discovery Channel series “One Way Out,” his own special “The Seven Stupidest Things to Escape From” and other shows and specials — shared some of the ins and outs of his role as the show’s Daredevil.
Q: What made you decide you wanted to try these kinds of stunts? Was anyone your inspiration?
A: I read a book about Houdini when I was 7. He really fascinated me and I wanted to be like him. I would take locks apart and practice holding my breath in the bath, hang upside down from the top of the stairs; y’know, normal healthy kid stuff.
Q: How do you figure out how to train for your stunts and escapes?
A: It really depends what it is. Right now I’m doing a stunt where I am buried alive under a ton of gravel every day, so strength training and conditioning is essential to that. I’m also holding my breath so practicing and training what freedivers call static apnea is also really important. I’m basically a giant nerd.
Q: Did you ever think you’d make a career out of it?
A: Not at first. At the beginning it was just a passion, but once people seemed to enjoy what I was doing I changed my opinion and I have been tied to stunts and escapes ever since ... literally!
Q: How did your family react to the idea? Do they watch your shows?
A: I think they are proud but it’s hard for them. They cheer from the sidelines, but when I do the really big dangerous things they don’t tend to come along as they don’t want to see it, which is something that I can totally respect.
Q: What’s the scariest stunt you’ve ever done?
A: Really hard to say. I don’t like heights, so the ones which have challenged that are usually the worst for me. I’ve hung from my toes from a helicopter, dangled off the side of a building holding on by just two fingers and ridden on the outside of a cable car gondola 600 feet in the air. So any of those would be a good contender.
Q: Was there ever one where you thought you weren’t going to pull it off?
A: Yes! There are many stunts where I haven’t “pulled it off.” I was once accidentally hanged on live TV in England.
Q: Have you ever considered trying stunts daredevils like Evel Knievel or Philippe Petit have tackled?
A: I would never say no to anything. Bike jumps and tightwire walks aren’t my area of expertise, but I love learning news skills, and so who knows! I would want to bring something new to it, though, rather than replicate what has been done before. I’m all about pushing envelopes.
Q: Have you gotten to meet any of your heroes through your shows?
A: Many! In Australia there is an amazing escape artist called Arthur Coglan. One of the most ingenious and daring performers who ever lived. Arthur is still alive and in his 80s, and when I performed in Brisbane, he came and watched me and I got to sit with him for a couple of hours afterwards. I felt so honored; a real living legend of escape stunts.
Q: What ended up being the stupidest thing to escape from?
A: Ha ... well I broke my leg making that show. The final escape was called “Human Wrecking Ball” where I was tied to the bottom of a crane and swung at things. Doing that with a broken leg was one of the stupidest things I have ever done ... although I have probably done crazier things since I filmed that show. I think it might be time to update the list.