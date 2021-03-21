Changing Faces Theater Company announces their second season of Pop-Up Plays.
In 2020, due to the pandemic, the theater company toured with “Alice in Wonderland” and “Robin Hood.” Small casts performed outdoors in yards and driveways, socially distanced, and provided mirth and entertainment to many families across Lodi, Stockton and Sacramento.
This year, Changing Faces will tour with three different productions: “Pinocchio” (May-June), “Shakespeare TO-GO” (July-August) and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” (September-October). The plays were written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and will be directed by Mike Bartram and Sabrina Willis-Bartram.
All three shows have been written specifically to keep children entertained, while also being comical and charming for adults.
For a $150 donation, you can reserve a show to be performed in front of your home. Contact Changing Faces Theater Company right away to begin the process of booking your show.
“Pinocchio” will begin booking tour dates on March 28, with only 20 spots available.
Each show runs about 45 minutes to 1 hour long. The troupe is completely self-sufficient and can perform almost anywhere, granted there is enough space.
Changing Faces is also holding general auditions. Contact them today if you are interested in signing up for an audition time. The theater troupe is searching for actors for “Shakespeare TO-GO” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” as well as future productions and projects. For these specific auditions, they are looking for people age 16 and older.
Announcements regarding classes and projects for younger children will be coming soon. For more information, visit www.changingfacestheater.org.
Contact Changing Faces at mbartram.cftc@comcast.net or 209-747-8043.