The Lodi Community Art Center is calling on local tweens and teens to create entries for a new Youth Video Project. Videos must have an artistic theme and may be submitted any time before June 30.
The project is open to students in the seventh through 12th grades who live in Lodi or the surrounding area.
Videos may present a portfolio of the student’s artwork, demonstrate the student creating a work of art, or be a video that is a work of art in and of itself.
A portfolio video should include 12 to 20 samples of the student’s art and some information about the works, such as materials used, titles and when each piece was created. These will likely be the shortest of the three types of videos, but they are a great opportunity for students to showcase their visual art.
A demonstration video would show the student creating a work of art, including telling the viewer which materials they used and possibly the inspiration for the work of art. Students do not have to show the project from start to finish, but can experiment with showing particular steps in the process, time-lapse and other techniques. The artist might, for example, show how they mixed colors for an oil painting; how they used stippling, smudging or cross-hatching to create various shadings in a drawing; or how they shaped a 3-D art work.
A video that is itself a work of art could be a tour of some beautiful or interesting area or idea, such as a nearby nature area, interesting buildings in our area, pets at play, COVID-19 related change, etc. Or the artist could tell a story using animation, amateur actors recruited from family members or friends, or another creative concept.
Videos will be shared on the Lodi Community Art Center’s YouTube channel, and will also be linked to the Lodi Art Center website and social media accounts.
Links to completed videos may be emailed to studentart@lodiartcenter.org using Google Drive, DropBox or a similar file sharing service. Emailed submissions should include parental permission to share your name, grade in school, and school name, or a request to withhold this information.
High school seniors may apply for a scholarship co-sponsored by the Lodi Community Arts Center and the City of Lodi. To apply for the scholarship, submit the following items, in addition to the video and basic information described above:
- A 500- to 600-word essay on your plans for education after high school, and how art will fit into life after high school.
- A letter of recommendation from a teacher or counselor.
- Photos of five to 10 original works of art. If the film submitted for the Youth Video Project is a portfolio video, this step may be skipped.
Scholarship application materials must be received by Friday, April 23. One scholarship of $1,000 or two scholarships of $500 may be awarded.
For more information, email Caroline Henry, LCAC Youth Gallery chairwoman, at studentart@lodiartcenter.org.