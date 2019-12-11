For the fifth year in a row, Klinker Brick Winery and Anderson Live Music’s Toys 4 Music event will provide a night of music and fun while making sure children in need have a happy Christmas.
“It’s a fun event. I really think people enjoy it. They like listening the music and just seeing the spirit of giving,” said Geri McEnerney, Klinker Brick’s office manager and events coordinator.
With a donation of a toy, patrons will be able to enjoy a night of musical performances from local acts, provided by Anderson Live Music.
A total of five local acts will donate their talent for the night, according to Paul Anderson, owner of Anderson Live Music. Acts include Fish N Chicks, a trio party band that plays a variety of ’80s, ’90s and current music; Lodi staple Big Booty Bob, who plays classic rock and blues hits; The Sweet Taunts, a duo that plays classic rock and dance hits; The Funky Merlots, a duo that plays ’80s and ’90s hits; and Acoustic Measures, a trio that plays a lot of classic music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
In addition to listening to various musical acts, patrons will also be able to enjoy light refreshments and purchase a glass or bottle of wine. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and raffles, and the proceeds raised will be donated to the Lodi Salvation Army.
“This will be the fifth year that we’ve done this event and every year it’s just gotten bigger, and we really enjoy it so much. It’s just a really good time,” Anderson said.
According to McEnerney, last year the event drew in almost 100 people, and almost 200 toys were collected. She hopes to collect even more this year. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps will be in attendance to collect the toys for their Toys for Tots program, which provides toys to needy children during the Christmas season.
“I always enjoy seeing the Marine Corps here and people interacting with them and just seeing the turnout,” McEnerney said. “Some people come, even if they’re not attending the event, and they will just drop off toys. It’s always exciting to see how many we can receive, which is a lot.”