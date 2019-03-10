Delta College celebrates Women’s History Month with special events

Delta College celebrates Women’s History Month this March with a series of free events to inspire our students and the community, along with videos and a podcast honoring some of the women who have made Delta what it is today.
The public is welcome at all events.
One of the highlights of the month is a talk and book signing with Angela Garbes, author of “Like a Mother: A Feminist Journey through the Science and Culture of Pregnancy.” Garbes will speak at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Tillie Lewis Theatre. The event is free, and Delta students will have the chance to get a free copy of the book. A resource fair for women, parents and families will follow in the Locke Lounge.
Garbes, whose “Like a Mother” was named one of the best books of 2018 by National Public Radio, will talk about the experience that parents of color face as they embrace parenthood and pregnancy, and the historic exclusion of women from science and medicine.
After the signing or any time through March 22, visitors to the Delta campus are invited to drop by the L.H. Horton Jr. Art Gallery to see the exhibit “The New Domestics: Finding Beauty in the Mundane.”
The exhibition asks big questions about gender, identity, and politics. Curated by Gail Enns, director of Celadon Arts, the show celebrates the work of eight notable women artists of the Bay Area and Central Coast: Mitra Fabian, Victoria May, Maria Porges, Judy Shintani, Lisa Solomon, Katherine Sherwood and The Temple Sisters.
“Applying a distinct female perspective, artists in The New Domestics challenge the way we look at common household products and domestic processes,” Enns said. “Their use of fabric, thread, common products, things found in or near the home add to the context of their art and raise questions that grapple with larger social and environmental concerns.”
Also scheduled this month:
- Delta’s student MEChA club will host an open mic event allowing women to share their stories and experiences through their own expressions of art. That event takes place Wednesday, March 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Locke Lounge.
- “Mission Blue,” a documentary about oceanographer Sylvia Earle, will be shown on Tuesday, March 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the South Forum.
- The Delta College Pride Center will host a movie night focused on women who have contributed to LGBTQ rights. That event is on Friday, March 22 at 2:30 p.m. in the Science and Math Building, Room 161.
That’s not all. Throughout the month, Delta’s radio and television students will publish a series of videos and podcasts. The videos will explain the stories behind places on the Delta campus that are named after women, such as the Tillie Lewis Theatre; the podcasts will feature women who are students, staff, faculty or community members.
The first episode of the podcast, for example, is an interview with Delta alumna Renee Posadas, who pursued a nontraditional career as a woman in mechanical engineering and now works at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Visit www.kwdc.fm/women-s-history-month-2019 for all videos and podcasts.