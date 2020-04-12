Local museums offer collection of at-home activities

With many destinations temporarily closed and families staying home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, area museums have risen to the occasion, offering a collection of free virtual activities. Read on for a sampling of just some of the at-home fun:
Aerospace Museum of California
Tapping into creative expertise provided by museum staff and team members, the Aerospace Museum offers hands-on activities and tutorials with easy-to-replicate demonstrations. Learn how to make a miniature hovercraft with a balloon and CD, get coloring pages of planets and constellations, and learn about aerospace science and history. Find out more at www.facebook.com/aerospacemuseumca.
California Museum
The California Museum has launched a new distance learning program, providing educational materials for students from kindergarten to high school aligned with Common Core and California State Content standards. A State Symbols Coloring Book and a series of five California Indians Oral History worksheets are currently available. Additional activities celebrating California's history, culture and arts are scheduled for release through the end of the 2019-20 school year, as downloadable PDF files or assignments in Google Classroom. For more information, visit www.californiamuseum.org/distance-ed.
California State Railroad Museum
Get ready, wannabe train engineers! The Railroad Museum is offering virtual versions of All Aboard for Story Time! on Mondays at 11 a.m., with local influencers reading children’s railroad-related books via Facebook Live. Live and previously recorded readings are available at www.facebook.com/CaliforniaStateRailroadMuseum.
If you can't get enough of trains, give Railtown 1897 a follow, too. Staff from the Jamestown railroad museum are sharing photos, history and trivia every week at www.facebook.com/railtown1897.
Center for Sacramento History
Catch original film productions, including a “Staff Favorites” section with new film clips updated regularly, and recordings of past Speaker Series events, including:
- “Devoted to the Union: Sacramento and the Civil War” by Dr. Glenna Mathews
- “The Time is Now: The Civic Life of Sacramento’s Nathaniel Colley” by Dr. Mark Brilliant
- “Red Menace! The Sacramento Conspiracy Trial of 1935” by Dr. Kathryn Olmsted
Find more than 100 films and video clips at www.youtube.com/centerforsacramentohistory.
Children's Museum of Stockton
Learn how to grow plants, all about eggs and elephants, and how to make Rice Krispie treats at home with the Children's Museum of Stockton. Museum staff are working hard to offer up education activities from DIY tutorials to indoor scavenger hunts at www.facebook.com/childrensmuseumofstockton.
Crocker Art Museum
Virtual art and gallery tours and activities for all ages are available on the museum’s blog at www.crockerart.org/oculus, which also includes links to social media for those who want to follow along. The community is invited to spend “Thursday Nights In” this April with fun programs including a spring film series, ArtMix, and a pre-recorded Global Rhythms concert featuring Jessica Fichot. CrockerCon Goes digital on April 17 as the museum celebrates comic book art and family-friendly virtual cosplay.
Fairytale Town
OK, it isn't really a museum, although this folktale and nursery rhyme-themed park still offers lots of learning experiences. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Fairytale Town is offering home art activities via video at www.facebook.com/fairytaletown, along with story times and introductions to the animals that call the park's petting zoo home.
Haggin Museum
While closed due to the coronavirus, the Haggin Museum is spotlighting important figures from San Joaquin County history, recreating their art as part of the Getty Museum Challenge, spotlighting other artistic works, and more. Follow along at www.facebook.com/thehagginmuseum, and get additional images and info on Instagram @hagginmuseum.
Monterey Bay Aquarium
Watch videos of jellyfish, otters, the kelp forest and more at www.facebook.com/montereybayaquarium. The aquarium has also put together a collection of ocean science-themed activities for kindergarten through high school students at its website, www.montereybayaquarium.org.
Museum of Medical History
A virtual tour of the museum highlights many intriguing medical artifacts and interesting tidbits at www.ssvmmh.org, where the interested can also find articles about the history of medicine.
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
Families can discover comic books, coloring pages, craft ideas, science lessons and ways to continue to learn while having some fun. For more information, visit www.roseville.ca.us/explore.
Sacramento History Museum
A website and free app takes users on a journey through some of the more amazing moments in Sacramento’s history. “Anytime Tours” feature 50-minute virtual walking tours through the Historic City Cemetery and Old Sacramento Waterfront, highlighted by 10 stops at each location. Download the free app from the iPhone App Store or Google Play Store by searching "Anytime Tours." In addition, the museum has launched “Home Made History,” a series of at-home activities that include games, videos, coloring pages and more. New programs are added each week and can be accessed at www.sachistorymuseum.org.
Sacramento Zoo
Keepers at the Sacramento Zoo are sharing photos and video of their animal residents almost daily during the coronavirus shutdown. Videos include more in-depth introductions to some of the zoo animals, tagged #BringingTheZooToYou. Find out more at www.facebook.com/SacZoo.
San Joaquin County Historical Museum
Have you ever wondered what Chinese restaurants served in Stockton in the 1930s and 1940s? How about the now-demolished Tokay Bowl, where bowling fans in Lodi aimed for that perfect score? Did you know there was a military airfield in Stockton during World War II? Staff at the San Joaquin County Historical Museum are sharing photos and stories of historical people and locations throughout the county at www.facebook.com/sjchistoricalsocietyandmuseum.
World of Wonders Science Museum
Educators from the Downtown Lodi museum are bringing science trivia to Facebook followers, along with at-home activities on video twice a week. Create a homemade lava lamp, build a tower out of marshmallows and uncooked spaghetti, design a paper airplane, make your own ice cream and more. Follow the WOW at www.facebook.com/wowscimuseum or on Instagram @wowscimuseum.