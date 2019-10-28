For the second year, Galt residents will celebrate Día de los Muertos, and they’re inviting area residents to join them.
“Traditionally in Mexico, Día de los Muertos is just celebrated at the cemetery,” said Silvia Van Steyn, who co-organized the event.
Families build ofrendas, or altars, to honor and remember their departed loved ones. They also go to family plots in their local cemeteries, tidy up and decorate the graves.
“We also believe that they come to visit on those two days,” Van Steyn said.
So families might put loved ones’ favorite items — along with the iconic sugar skulls, orange marigolds and other food — on their ofrenda.
Organizers of the Galt event wanted to share the holiday with the local community, and people from all cultural backgrounds are invited to come and join in the celebration.
“They can see what actual Day of the Dead is and what it stands for,” Van Steyn said.
At the Galt-Arno Cemetery District, the day will start with Mass led by Rev. Miguel J. Silva of St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, and he will bless the altars. Then, guests are welcome to help set up the ofrendas — 15 spaces have been reserved already — or enjoy live entertainment by Aztec dancers and mariachis.
The Galt-Arno Cemetery District recently purchased a new plot of land adjacent to the cemetery, and this grave-free area will serve as the “stage” for performers. Guests can bring a blanket or lawn chairs to stake out a space.
There will also be rock painting, face painting, vendors (including food trucks) and a classic car show — not usually elements of a Día de los Muertos celebration, but plenty of fun. There is still space for altars, vendors and classic cars, Van Steyn said.
“They don’t have to be low riders, they can be any type of classic car,” she said.
Guests can even decorate graves of their family members or (with permission) friends, as long as they are respectful of neighboring gravesites and don’t use items like real candles.
(The no candles rule applies to altars as well; anyone interested in decorating an altar or grave should contact organizers for other rules.)
The second annual Día de los Muertos Celebration follows last year’s successful event.
“People were so excited about it, and that’s why we decided to do it again,” Van Steyn said.
About 500 people turned out for a festive day of celebrating their late family members, and the Mass was standing room only, she said. In some cases, it was visitors’ first encounter with Día de los Muertos. Others were excited to join in.
“Some people literally went home, grabbed stuff, and came back and set (an ofrenda) up,” Van Steyn said.