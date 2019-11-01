This weekend, high school musicians from around Northern California will converge on Lodi for a 42-year tradition: the Grape Bowl Classic Band Review.
“This year, we’re almost maxed out on bands,” said Renee Crespin, one of the event’s organizers.
More than 40 schools are competing for musical honors, with 28 marching in the parade, 13 facing off in the jazz competition, and 17 — so far — registered to show off their field shows.
“The field shows I’m really excited about,” Crespin said. “They should be very cool.”
The large bands and color guards working together are very impressive, she said.
The review will feature bands from as far as Fremont and Cupertino — and some of them are going to be big. A few have more than 110 members.
Lodi High School and Tokay High School host the annual event together each year. While neither school’s band will compete, as hosts, they will both perform for their guests and any Lodi residents who come to see the show.
Funds raised by the review will be split by the two high schools’ bands, and will go toward repairing instruments, funding bus trips, and any other expenses throughout the year.
The parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. starting from Lawrence Elementary School, with the Girl Scouts donating their time. They usually perform the National Anthem, Crespin said. Two middle school bands will join the high school musicians, she added.
The field show will be held at the Lodi Grape Bowl starting at 4 p.m. The concession stand will be open to guests, and there will be several food trucks on-site as well, Crespin said.
“It should be a very good event,” Crespin said.