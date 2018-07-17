‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ offers refreshing new spin on beloved franchise

Last week, I saw “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the latest installation in the Jurassic Park franchise, and I have to say, it was by far the most frightening Jurassic Park movie I’ve seen yet.

At first glance, “Fallen Kingdom” feels like a rehash of “The Lost World” with the characters from the original “Jurassic World.” The John Hammond stand-in tasks the protagonists to go to the old park and rescue the dinosaurs that are about to die, and the dinosaurs in question escape to modern civilization.

But this shouldn’t be held against it — nearly all “Jurassic Park” sequels except for “Jurassic World” took some form of inspiration from the original “Lost World” novel written by Michael Crichton.

This “Jurassic World” movie, unlike the previous one, actually lives up to the name by taking the action away from the park. A volcano’s imminent eruption forces Claire Dearing, now the leader of a dinosaur protection group, and her team to bring the dinosaurs out of Isla Sorna and to the mainland where (unbeknownst to the protagonists) they are to be exploited.

From there, the story takes place in Benjamin Lockwood’s mansion, a Gothic structure evocative of classic horror films like Dracula, complete with the newest and most terrifying dinosaur to date — the Indoraptor, a cross between a velociraptor and the Indominus Rex of the previous movie.

In general, it takes after fairy tales and old-school monster stories, not only through its imagery but through the themes of change and destruction, as well as looking at what human greed and morbid curiosity can bring about.

One of the biggest draws to this film for me was the return of Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, but that proved to be something of a disappointment — not only was his role reduced to something of an expositional cameo, but he was the devil’s advocate for the most part, suggesting that humanity should let the volcano kill off the remaining dinosaurs.

This is nothing new — in the first film, Malcolm criticized the very concept of Jurassic Park and was certain something would go wrong — but in this case, it’s not clear whether he’s right or wrong until the end of the movie, whereas in the original film him being right was a foregone conclusion. As such, he comes off as kind of cynical for my liking.

Meanwhile, the main stars of “Jurassic World,” Owen Grady (played by Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (played by Bryce Howard), seem to have once again failed as a couple in between movies, which I find to be very annoying. It sets their relationship back to where it was in the beginning of “Jurassic World,” despite Claire’s obvious character development from the business-focused machine of a woman in the beginning of that movie to the dinosaur rights activist she is now.

Similarly, Henry Wu (played by B.D. Wong) has taken a step in both heroic and villainous directions, since he is responsible for creating the Indoraptor, the final antagonist, but constantly warns Eli Mills about the precautions that should be taken and stressing that the prototype shouldn’t be sold because it lacks the connection to humans that Wu wants to add in, making him more morally complicated than if he were simply neutral.

My personal favorite amongst the returning characters, however, are two of the dinosaurs: the iconic Tyrannosaurus rex (who, despite having a smaller role, actually ends up helping with a transfusion to Blue the raptor) and Blue, the velociraptor with a deep bond with Owen, for her part in injecting a new dimension to the dinosaurs — namely, their relationship to humans.

In previous movies, dinosaurs were a source of either wonder or horror, but Blue is a rare dinosaur that forms a connection to Owen, much like that of parent or child or that of owner and pet, which I think adds more much-needed depth to dinosaurs in the franchise.

The new characters, for the most part, seem to me like darker rehashes of previous Jurassic Park characters who couldn’t be used for one reason or another.

For example, Benjamin Lockwood (played by James Cromwell) is essentially John Hammond in all but name and actor, even carrying Hammond’s signature amber-headed cane. He is presented as John Hammond’s former partner, with his complete absence in all previous movies being explained by a falling-out between the two over a controversial use of the technology they created that Hammond disagreed with.

Likewise, Ken Wheatley (played by Ted Levine) is an evil and sadistic version of Robert Muldoon, the game warden from the original Jurassic Park, and Eli Mills (played by Rafe Spall) and Gunnar Eversol (played by Toby Jones), the primary human antagonists, are more imposing versions of the franchise’s traditional villains, who only think of dinosaurs in relation to the profit they can provide.

It seems that these characters were designed to deserve whatever the movie did to them, in contrast to the merely inattentive caretaker Zara Young in the original Jurassic World.

Fortunately, not all new characters are copies of others. Maisie, Benjamin Lockwood’s granddaughter, is a fresh new contrast to the child companions in previous installments. So is Zia Rodriguez, played by Daniella Pineda, for the essential nature of her character: a paleoveterinarian (in layman’s terms, a “dinosaur doctor”), a rarity amongst the characters of the Jurassic Park series despite the occupation’s essential importance. She also stands out for her quick wit and strong will (between Zia, Maisie and Claire, I find this to be the Jurassic Park movie with the best-written female characters yet).

Another character, Franklin Webb (played by Justice Smith, star of Netflix’s “The Get Down”) is also rather original but feels like a failed attempt at creating an audience surrogate — he’s terrified about meeting a Tyrannosaurus rex and his iconic moment in the movie involves him screaming in terror at the sight of a dinosaur. He does add a bit of comedic levity to what is otherwise the darkest “Jurassic Park” movie to date, but he feels like kind of an afterthought most of the time.

Finally, the main dinosaur threat, the Indoraptor, is the most frightening dinosaur to be seen in the franchise to date. Not only is its design threatening, but the way that it acts is reminiscent of both a human and several predatory canines, felines and simians, easily switching from walking on two legs to four, playing dead for an easy kill, stalking the humans in Lockwood’s estate, roaring at the moon like a wolf, and smiling to the camera (and the audience) right before it kills someone. The end result is righteously terrifying.

I have mixed feelings about the film’s ending. Without any spoilers, it casts an uncertain light on the future of the world of “Jurassic Park” and does little to reignite the love of dinosaurs.

However, I did rather enjoy the experience overall, from the way that it brought sweeping changes to the franchise’s status quo to the way that it addressed issues that long-time viewers have been wondering about.

The director, J.A. Bayona, uses a combination of CG and animatronics to achieve a visual effect that seems more real and dynamic to me than if the movie had used CG alone, which makes the inclusion of several new dinosaur species like the carnotaurus, allosaurus, baryonix and stygimoloch all the more powerful.

Bayona once admitted that seeing “Jurassic Park” when he was young taught him that he could capture anything he imagined on screen, and he has learned and applied that lesson well in this movie.

The theme of the “fallen kingdom” is visually reinforced not only through these effects, but also through the various settings — from the ruins of the original Jurassic World park to the elaborate secret bunker to Lockwood’s mansion.

In short, this film is a catalyst for not only a new age of dinosaurs in the “Jurassic Park” universe, but also a beautifully dark element to the franchise.