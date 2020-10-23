A new Halloween tradition is rising along the shores of Lodi Lake.
Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has created the Scarecrow Stroll to give the city some socially distanced fun.
Scarecrows created by the community will dot Lodi Lake Park, and residents are invited to wander through the display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween.
The event is free to the public, but vehicle entry fees to the lake will still be collected.
Families, businesses, groups and individuals are invited to join the fun and create a scarecrow for the event. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Oct. 28. To enter a scarecrow, register at www.lodi.gov/ PRCS.
PRCS will provide the base — which can be picked up at Hutchins Street Square — and scarecrows must be dropped off at Lodi Lake on Friday, Oct. 30.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, a contest will allow the community to vote for their favorite scarecrow. The top three will win prizes.
The city asks visitors to the event to remember that gatherings of members of different households increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19. Please adhere to park-specific signage, as some amenities are still closed.
Visitors must also follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventing, including maintaining at least 6 feet of physical distance between themselves and people not in their immediate households, and wearing masks. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and click on “How to Protect Yourself.”
‘A Drive-Thru Haunting’
Want to bring out your inner Freddy Krueger?
If so, head over to Idol Beer Works in Lodi and help out Changing Faces Theater Company as they organize their first haunted pop-up event, “A Drive-Thru Haunting,” on Saturday, Oct. 24.
“We’re hoping it’s a fun, scary event that’s safe — and, of course, socially distanced,” said Mike Bartram, founder and artistic director at Changing Faces.
With many Halloween events canceled due to the pandemic, the theater company wanted to provide an alternative that families can enjoy from the safety of their cars.
The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at Idol Beer Works, 100 S. Sacramento St., Lodi. Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite for $15 per car. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $20. Visitors can reserve a time slot, with slots available from 7 to 8 p.m., 8 to 9 p.m., or 9 to 10 p.m.
Halloween Weekends at Jellystone Park
Jellystone Park has good news for kids of all ages: Halloween fun and games will continue this year, though with social distancing and sanitation best practices in place.
“Our franchisees have adjusted their activity plans so they can still offer as many of their traditional Halloween activities as possible,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Leisure Systems, Inc., which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across North America, including Tower Park Resort.
For the next two weekends — from Oct. 23 to 25 and Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 — visitors to Jellystone can enjoy a collection of Halloween-themed activities.
Among the activities:
- A “Halloween Bash” parade each Friday evening.
- "Magic Pumpkin” experience, including planting pumpkin seeds on Saturday afternoons and pumpkin pickup on Sundays.
- Fall and Halloween-themed arts and crafts.
- A candy scavenger hunt will be offered instead of site-to-site trick-or-treating.
Overnight guests are also welcome to enjoy the Haunted Halloween Trail each evening — if they dare.
For more information, visit www.towerparkresort.com.