Whether you're self-quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure or your school or workplace has closed temporarily, you may have a sudden and unexpected staycation. If you’re symptom-free, this might be a lot less fun than it sounds.
With most public events being canceled in the county, there's not a lot to fill those suddenly empty hours, especially once you've binged on all those Netflix shows on your watchlist. And with experts encouraging us all to practice "social distancing" — avoiding spending time in public places and around others unless necessary, so that we're not unintentionally spreading the virus to vulnerable people — a trip to a favorite restaurant or the movie theater may be out, too.
Here are a few ideas for keeping busy over the next few weeks. (Remember, if you’re in isolation or quarantine due to mild symptoms or exposure, follow advice from your doctor and county Public Health regarding whether you can leave your home and how much or whether you should interact with other household members.)
1. Sing your troubles away.
Take some inspiration from Italy, where homebound residents waiting out the virus have begun organizing sing-alongs with their neighbors.
Head to your front or backyards (with plenty of space between each group, of course) or balconies or just open a window. Then pick a few songs and enjoy yourselves either entertaining your block or listening to the free concert. Anyone who plays an instrument can join in.
2. Tackle that reading list.
Download the Overdrive app, dig out your Lodi Public Library card, and find an ebook to read. Visit ncdl.overdrive.com for more information. The San Joaquin County and Sacramento County libraries offer similar programs.
If you don't have a library card or there are long waiting lists for all your want-to-reads, OpenLibrary.org also has ebooks to borrow, for free. All you need is a valid email address.
3. Learn something new.
Sign up for Duolingo and start learning Russian, Hawaiian, Navajo or Mandarin. With dozens of languages and free lessons, now is a good time for the family to get a crash course so that, when travel is appealing again, you can plan that trip to France or Japan. Plus, the stories in French, German, Portuguese and Spanish, along with the Spanish podcast, can fill more hours.
Or head over to Coursera or edX, two sites that host "massive open online courses" taught by professors at colleges and universities around the world. There, you can take classes on everything from computer programming to American history to dog cognition. Auditing a course is free, and both sites have financial aid programs for eligible students.
For younger kids and tweens, Scholastic has launched a new, free Learn at Home website where children can continue to learn while schools are closed.
4. Exercise is still a good idea.
You can exercise from home, if you’re stuck indoors, thanks to free videos at SparkPeople and on YouTube, and there are dozens of exercise apps available for smartphones and tablets. (Check with your doctor first if you have any symptoms or you’re new to exercise.)
Another option might be going for a walk, run or bike ride outside. Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, a former medical epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told news outlet Vox that when exercising outdoors, you lower the risk of catching or spreading illness thanks to good ventilation and because “if you cough, nobody is around and the droplets just fall and hit the ground."
Go during off-peak hours, if you can, and aim for uncrowded spaces where you can easily stay the recommended 6 to 10 feet away from others.
5. See a concert or an opera — just not in person.
A handful of performers have taken steps to provide everyone with the next best thing: streaming concerts and operas.
- Metropolitan Opera: Every evening, the Met Opera will stream a past performance. They begin on Monday evening, with a 2010 production of Bizet's "Carmen," starring Elīna Garanča in the title role and Roberto Alagna as Don José. Each night's stream begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT, but remains available at www.metopera.org for 20 hours. This week's performances will also include Puccini's "La Boheme," Verdi's "La Traviata" and Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor."
- Seattle Symphony: The Seattle Symphony is scheduling live broadcasts while closed due to the pandemic. The broadcasts will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook. To see upcoming performances, visit www.seattlesymphony.org/live. You can also sign up to get email alerts about upcoming performances.
- Berliner Philharmoniker: Go to www.digitalconcerthall.com/en and scroll down to find a voucher code. Redeem the voucher by March 31 for free access to all of the concerts and films on the site. You will need to register to access this.
Check your favorite theater companies’ websites, too. A handful are offering live performances of their new plays, or streaming video of older shows.
6. Get cooking or eating.
It's a fun family activity with older children, and if you don't do any meal prepping, now is a good time to try it.
There are several recipes (and some social distancing pantry-stocking tips) in Saturday's Lodi Living section, or you can check out free sites like AllRecipes.com.
If you're looking for something healthier, or want tips for cooking for a group of people with different tastes, check out Timaree Hagenburger's TheNutritionProfessor.com for her Foodie Bar-style ideas and recipes.
Want to support local restaurants? Benjamin Chapman, a professor and food safety extension specialist at North Carolina State University, told Vox that food isn't known to be a way to transfer coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses.
He recommended getting food delivered or picking it up and taking it home in areas with COVID-19 activity, rather than eating out. You can ask your delivery driver to leave it outside your door and pay online or over the phone if you’re concerned about exposure.
7. Bust out the board games.
When was the last time you sat down as a family and played "Monopoly"? If you're not quarantined yet and you're short on games, grab a copy of "Lodi-opoly" at Walmart or a basket full of puzzles at the Dollar Tree while stocking up on pantry staples.
Or you can grab a free tabletop RPG online. You can find free basic rules for many role playing games online, including classics like Dungeons and Dragons or Shadowrun. You can also find PDF versions of kid-friendly RPGs like Hero Kids at DriveThruRPG for very affordable prices.
8. Get creative.
Crafting is another fun way to pass the time. If you have supplies on hand, you’re probably set, at least for a little while. If not, head to Pinterest, where you can find loads of tips for crafting using basic household items from duct tape to egg cartons to the cardboard tubes in toilet paper and empty plastic water bottles.
If nothing else, there are lots of free, downloadable coloring pages online for all ages, including Viking-themed artwork (and info) by local expert Dr. Dayanna Knight.