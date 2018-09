A look back: War, illness dominated headlines 100 years ago

Lodi rallies for war bond drive in 1918

This photograph, taken on June 4, 1919, more than seven months after the end of World War I, shows the “For 100% Americans” sign hung under the Lodi Arch spanning Pine Street. The electric sign was first installed in May 1918 during a war bond drive. It was intended to let people know Lodi was united in the American war effort and that “pro-Germans had better stay away.” On the day this photograph was taken, a separate banner saying “Welcome,” visible only from the west side, was placed for a special parade honoring returning veterans.