In a week, it will be time for Americans to celebrate all things Irish once again. St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday, March 17, and fans of the holiday will be dressing up in green, filling up on corned beef and cabbage, and downing Guinness or green beer.
Hosting a St. Paddy’s party can be fun, but if it seems like too much work — or not enough excitement — there’s plenty to do around Lodi.
Lodi’s own Irish pub, Ollie’s, will be hosting its annual celebration.
“The owner is from Ireland and has Irish roots, and we like to party,” bartender Jeremy Yates said.
The festivities will kick off on Saturday, March 16, dubbed “St. Practice Day,” with a full alley party and live music from 8 to 11 p.m.
The party continues on Sunday the 17th, with a DJ and the Summit Band entertaining through the afternoon and the always popular Dive Bar Poets headlining at 7 p.m.
At Richmaid Restaurant, customers can order up a corned beef dinner starting at 11 a.m. all weekend.
“That’s our famous traditional corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes,” owner Janet Crow said.
They’ll also have reuben sandwiches, $1 green beer and some kind of green dessert, along with corned beef eggs Benedict and corned beef hash during breakfast hours.
The Crows have ordered up 660 pounds of corned beef for the weekend, and expect to go through it all.
“Last year we did 500 dinners just in one day — that’s the dinners alone,” Crow said.
While they’re not Irish, they love to get into the spirit of the day, and encourage their guests to wear green. The holiday has become their biggest day of the year, and they get plenty of compliments on the corned beef.
“They say it’s the best they’ve every had,” Crowe said.
Plenty of places in Lodi are celebrating Irish-American heritage with special events next weekend:
Habañero Hots
Spice up St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef tacos, green drink specials and verde food at Habañero Hots. The celebration lasts all weekend. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17 at the restaurant, 1024 E. Victor Road, Lodi. Call 209-369-3791 or visit www.habanerohots.com.
Jellystone Park
The Yogi Bear-themed camp resort has a full schedule of St. Paddy’s Day fun lined up for next weekend, including a Pot of Gold Treasure Hunt, St. Paddy’s Day Parade, Luck of the Irish Dance and Karaoke Party and more. Check with the resort for a detailed schedule. 6 p.m. Friday, March 15 to noon Sunday, March 17 at the resort, 14900 W. Highway 12, Lodi. Call 209-369-1041 or visit www.towerparkresort.com.
Grady Family Vineyards
Grady Family Vineyards will be serving Shenanigans Fine Irish Cabernet and craft beer with gourmet Irish food at their annual St. Patrick’s Day party, complete with live music. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 15 at Woodbridge Uncorked, 18911 N. Lower Sacramento Road, Woodbridge. Call 209-365-7575.
Richmaid Restaurant
Nosh on corned beef and cabbage, reubens or a St. Patrick’s Day-themed breakfast of corned beef eggs Benedict or corned beef hash. Be sure to wear green! 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the restaurant, 100 S. Cherokee Lane, Lodi. Call 209-368-4279 or visit www.richmaidrestaurant.com.
IDOL Beer Works
The St. Paddy’s party kicks off Saturday evening, with Irish folk band The Sorry Lot playing from 7 to 10 p.m. Chef Dion of Rice Pot Movement will be making Irish tacos and corned beef and cabbage. The fun continues Sunday with bagpipers and a bluegrass jam session. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16 and noon to 7 p.m. March 17 at IDOL Beer Works, 100 S. Sacramento St., Lodi. Visit www.idolbeerworks.com.
Village Coffee Shop
The Village Coffee Shop is offering up a $10.99 special on corned beef and cabbage, along with an $8.99 blue plate special. Reuben sandwiches will also be available. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant, 416 W. Lodi Ave., Lodi; or 700 E. Victor Road, Lodi. Call 209-368-1929.
Ollie’s Pub
Head over to Lodi’s own Irish pub for a St. Paddy’s Day celebration with Irish coffee and Guinness, friendly banter, bagpipes and all things green. The Dive Bar Poets return at 7 p.m. $10 cover. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 17 to 2 a.m. Monday, March 18 at Ollie’s Pub, 22 N. School St., Lodi. Call 209-333-9933 or visit www.olliespublodi.com.
Grace Vineyards
Enjoy an afternoon of wine, music by jazz guitarist Doug Martin, and delicacies including barbecue corned beef sliders, Paddy’s mashers and Irish slaw. Reservations are required. $20. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the winery, 28001 N. Nichols Road, Galt. Call 916-826-8288 or visit www.gracevineyards.net.
Tower Park Waterfront Grille
Tower Park Waterfront Grille will be serving up a St. Patrick’s Day buffet. Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the restaurant, 14900 W. Highway 12, Lodi. Call 209-354-8706 or visit www.towerparkwaterfrontgrille.com.