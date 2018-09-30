Every morning, Hollee Weethee’s husband Mark rises as his wife sleeps. In the kitchen, he takes a bin full of freshly cut vegetables out of the fridge, and starts making his wife a green juice.
One after one he feeds the romaine lettuce, pieces of green peppers, a chunk of red cabbage, and one or two Granny Smith apples into the juicer. A final squeeze of the fiber releases the rest of the juice, and after a quick run through the strainer, it’s ready for his wife to drink.
It was September 2017 when Hollee Weethee was diagnosed with breast cancer, and doctors found tumors in her breast and lymph nodes. She underwent surgery to remove the malignant tumors.
In May, however, the cancer returned, this time under her arm and in her chest. She has chosen to forgo the traditional chemotherapy and radiation, and is instead taking a low-dose chemo, researching alternative treatments, and making changes to her nutritional intake.
“You want to boost your natural healing abilities with good nutrition and to eliminate toxic food that can contribute to cancer,” she said. “A plant-based diet feeds your body what it needs to thrive and get oxygen to your cells.”
Nutrition has always been important to Weethee, but since her illness, it has become one of the main ingredients in her fight against cancer.
Before cancer, she aimed to eat healthy — have a smoothie with aloe vera juice, kale, half a banana, blueberries, cinnamon and turmeric. But she still had the occasional burger, pizza, potato chips.
Her research into what role nutrition plays in preventing and helping a body already fighting cancer made her come to a conclusion: “I realized I can heal my body by boosting my nutrition and immunity with good nutrition and eliminate toxins by avoiding certain foods.”
She cut out all sugar, ate no pasta, no bread, no dairy, and for a while she eliminated meat. She has added some meat back, but only organic grass-fed chicken and beef, and wild caught fish in moderation.
Her diet is now 80-percent plant-based, as recommended by her integrative oncologist.
She eats organic fruits and vegetables, except root vegetables. Carrots and beets are allowed only once a week. She eats berries, plums, pears, apricots and Granny Smith apples. She doesn’t eat any dairy, with the exception of the occasional mozzarella, feta or cottage cheese.
Goat or sheep milk and organic yogurt is allowed. Some sprouted whole grain and sourdough bread are allowed. All nuts except peanuts. Red, brown and black rice only. No sugar. Stevia sweetener is allowed. No processed meats. No packaged, prepared foods. No canned foods. Green tea is recommended.
Chad Edwards, clinical nutrition supervisor at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, agrees that a mainly plant-based diet is good for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
In his role as a clinical dietitian, he collects and reviews information such as labs/procedures, daily clinical markers and nutritional intake for each patient. He also meets with the patients and their family and friends when possible. Edwards uses the information he obtains to assess their nutritional status and develop a plan of care.
“If you’re just looking across spectrum — trying to maintain stable, appropriate weight and eating diet focusing on plant-based foods — plant-based food have been linked to better outcome overall,” he said. “The biggest thing we try to promote is healthy weight — obesity is linked to cancer.”
He recommends avoiding alcohol, but if you drink, limit it.
“You should be eating a plant-based diet,” he said. “You can still eat meat, fish, but lean more towards eating plant-based foods.”
Across town from Hollee Weethee, another local cancer patient has made big changes to her diet since being diagnosed with bladder cancer in July 2017.
Patricia Towle, a self-described former “poor eater,” has set out to find out everything she can about nutrition to help her body fight off the aggressive cancer she is battling.
Along with receiving chemo, an important part of her fight is her weekly food preparation Sundays, and tending to the new, organic garden she has started in her backyard.
Most Sundays, visitors will find Patricia and her daughter Mandi chopping up zucchini, cucumbers and tomatoes — mostly fresh from her garden — along with avocados, kale, spinach and other greens.
In the oven a quiche will be baking, full of healthy vegetables.
The family also prepares various meat dishes — chicken, fish or pork — but every serving includes a hefty amount of vegetables. They divide the meals up into containers: one group for breakfast (almonds, Kind Bars, fruit, maybe some bacon).
For lunch, they “are on their own,” Patricia said, but dinner is already prepared and waiting for the hungry family at the end of the day.
“I think the better you eat, the better your insides are going to be,” Towle said.
And there is growing nutritional research saying she is right.
Dr. Michael Greger is a physician and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition and food safety. He is a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and is licensed as a general practitioner specializing in clinical nutrition.
He runs the non-profit, science-based public service website www.nutritionfacts. org, where he provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. He is also the author of the New York Times best-selling book on nutrition “How Not To Die.”
According to Greger, four healthy lifestyle factors strongly help to prevent the development of chronic disease: not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, getting half an hour of exercise per day, and eating healthy — which he defines as defined as eating more fruits, veggies, and whole grains and less meat.
If you’re able to stick to those four guidelines, he said, you may lower your risk of developing a chronic disease by 78 percent, and reduce your overall risk of cancer by more than one-third.
To show how drastic lifestyle changes can impact breast cancer risk, researchers followed 30,000 post-menopausal women for seven years to see how limiting alcohol, eating a mostly plant-based diet, and maintaining a healthy body weight — three of the American Institute for Cancer Research’s healthy living recommendations — was associated with a 62 percent lower risk of breast cancer.
Remarkably, eating a plant-based diet and walking every day can improve the body’s cancer defenses in just two weeks, Greger said in his book.
He quoted a study where researchers dripped blood taken from women onto breast cancer cells in petri dishes before and after 14 days of walking every day and eating a plant-based diet. The blood taken after the two weeks suppressed cancer growth significantly better, killing 20 to 30 percent more cancer cells than the blood taken before.
Local registered dietitian Timaree Hagenburger echoes Greger’s findings. Hagenburger, who has a master’s degree in public health, teaches nutrition at Cosumnes River College, and said she shows Greger’s videos every day in class.
Hagenburger calls nutrition “monumentally important” in the prevention and treatment of cancer.
“I think it’s our best, most powerful tool we have to prevent cancer. What we eat makes a huge difference on how our immune system is able to protect and repair DNA damage, and the damaged DNA leads to cancer,” she said. “Whether it’s from pollutants, something we take in through eating, breathing or radiation, there are so many difference causes for cancer.”
Some of those exposures are impossible to avoid. One thing a person can control, however, is their diet.
“There are things we consume that can help contribute to the development, spread, and death from cancer, others that reduce the risk of developing cancer, and that can help enhance our chances of survival,” Hagenburger said.
Cancer patients often feel powerless when they are first diagnosed, she said. Nutrition gives them a way to take control over at least part of their plan of attack, and eating healthier can improve quality of life during treatment as well.
“We have the ability to help our bodies heal,” she said. “They are amazing self-healing machines.”
Brain cancer survivor Avanti Mallapur, zoo curator at Micke Grove Zoo, can attest to that.
At the end of 2007 she started developing mild headaches on a regular basis. Her primary care doctor was unable to diagnose the problem.
Seven or eight months had passed and more severe headaches and other symptoms emerged before she was diagnosed.
She got an MRI at 7 p.m. on a Friday evening. The tech sent the scan directly to her neurologist.
Mallapur was home, doing chores, when the call came. Her ex answered. The neurologist wanted to see her tomorrow.
“That’s when I found out I had a large tumor, and it was putting pressure on the brain around it,” she said. “He wanted me to have surgery to have it removed immediately. That was Friday; he scheduled the surgery for Tuesday.”
Some of the memories of that surgery are lost.
“But I kept telling myself: I am fortunate I am here today,” Mallapur said.
She believes her nutrition played a large role in her successful battle against the brain tumor.
“The first phase was to remove the tumor, then create environment for it not to grow,” she said.
Mallapur stopped all intake of sugar, using only plant-based Stevia if she wanted to sweeten her coffee. She stopped eating any fruits or desserts with fructose.
A nutritionist created a list of minerals for her to take, and took blood samples every month to assess her immunity. The test samples were sent to a team of nutritionists in Utah who specialize in helping brain cancer patients, and the list would be updated based on the results.
“They would analyze the levels in the blood and would tell me to take certain vitamins and minerals,” she said.
Her immune system dropped with each round of chemotherapy. If her immunity dropped too low, her neurologist would have to stop the chemotherapy until it improved.
Then in 2009, doctors discovered the tumor had grown. This time, they performed a craniology while Mallapur was awake.
“For the second surgery, I was more prepared,” she said. “The tumor wasn’t large, and it wasn’t putting pressure on brain tissue. I had started taking vitamins so my immune system was better.”
Mallapur’s incredibly supportive family helped her through her ordeal.
Her mother Kiran Mallapur retired so she could take care of her daughter. Avanti Mallapur had to continue working to retain her health insurance, so Kiran took over the household chores. She planned lunches, preparing the food from scratch.
Kiran kept in touch with the nutritionist, made sure the blood tests were done, made sure Mallapur had her medications and vitamins and minerals.
Mallapur’s uncle Gautam Narayan is a chef. He and Kiran designed a diet chart for her, to help boost her immunity. They chose nourishing food with cancer-fighting nutrients to support Avanti as she went through her treatment.
They made sure to include food believed to have anti-cancer properties — turmeric, ginger, garlic, green tea and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which are listed by the National Center for Biotechnology Information as cancer-fighting herbs.
Turmeric especially is believed to have anti-cancer benefits, thanks to the active ingredient curcumin. Researchers began looking at the spice, common in Indian cooking, after they discovered that rates of certain cancers were much lower in India than the United States.
One study found that turmeric may help reduce DNA mutations among smokers. Another study found that smokers with abnormal cells along the lining of their colon could see them reduced by up to 40 percent after taking curcumin for 30 days, Greger reported in “How Not to Die.”
If polyps have already formed, he wrote, curcumin and quercetin, found in red onions and grapes, were found to decrease the number and size of polyps in patients with a hereditary form of colorectal cancer.
“It’s fortunate we’re Indian, so it’s stuff we’re already including in our diet, like turmeric, garlic, ginger, organically grown fresh vegetables,” Kiran said. “We used nothing out of a box, it was as fresh as possible and I cooked at home with grass fed butter or ghee, (or) organic coconut oil.”
She wouldn’t even use a microwave.
“I didn’t know cancer was a metabolic disease,” Kiran said. “You have to work with it on a metabolic level.”
Mallapur’s new diet included a lot of raw, colored vegetables in her salads, which they called “rainbow salads.” Her mother and uncle added a powder of dried greens in her smoothies, and she drank a lot of green tea.
The family approached the organization of Avanti’s diet in an organized, methodical manner.
“it was a very intense time,” Narayan said. “She was in no condition to do this for herself.”
As a result of helping his niece in her fight against brain cancer, Narayan started a company called Nourish Holistic Nutrition, through which he continues to help patients heal through nourishing food.
Avanti Mallapur said chemotherapy made her digestion sluggish. Research online led them to add some starchy foods to her diet to help with digestion and prevent nausea.
“Through the diet regime and by taking these vitamins and minerals, my immune system bounced back every month and I was able to take medications for chemo therapy consistently for 12 months,” she said.