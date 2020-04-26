If you’ve always wanted to dive deep into piano music across the ages, learn about medieval alchemists and witch trials, tackle statistics or linear algebra, or create apps with Python and JavaScript, now is a good time — at least if you’re stuck at home due to the pandemic.
Universities first began experimenting with MOOCs — massive open online courses — in 2008, and thanks to websites like Coursera and edX, learners all over the world can take classes at Harvard, Yale, MIT or Notre Dame.
Many MOOCs can be audited entirely for free. Coursera and edX give students the option to take a class for a small fee and earn a certificate; some colleges even offer credit for their MOOCs. These two sites even offer financial aid, and potential students can check out the syllabus, course materials and assignments before committing to a class.
Here is a sampling of some of the classes you can take online:
Humanities
- Hong Kong Cinema Through a Global Lens: Explore globalization through Hong Kong film classics of Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Maggie Cheung and others. Taught by Aaron Magnan-Park, Stacilee Ford and Gina Marchetti of the University of Hong Kong for edX.
- Age of Cathedrals: Learn about the art and architecture of Gothic cathedrals, and how they influenced literature, economics and social life in Europe during the 12th and 13th centuries. Taught by Howard Bloch of Yale University on Coursera.
- Magic in the Middle Ages: Study how alchemy, geomancy and witchcraft were viewed by various countries and in different time periods through medieval Europe. Taught on Coursera by Godefroid de Callataÿ and Sébastien Moureau of the University of Louvain, Dr. Pau Castell Granados and Delfi I. Nieto-Isabel of the University of Barcelona, Dr. Gemma Pellissa Prades of Harvard University, and doctoral candidate Blanca Villuendas.
- African Cities: An Introduction to Urban Planning: Learn about how urban planners in African cities use technical, environmental, social and economic tools to direct city development. Taught by Dr. Jérôme Chenal of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne on Coursera.
- The Rise of Superheroes and Their Impact on Pop Culture: Smithsonian experts and the late comic book legend Stan Lee (through video lectures) explore the history of comic books and superheroes — and how and why history shaped the genre. Taught by Lee, movie producer Michael Uslan, entertainment executive David Uslan and Christopher Robichaud of Harvard University on edX.
Science and Medicine
- Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology: Learn about the anatomy, diets, origins, adaptations and extinction of non-avian dinosaurs while virtually visiting museums, labs and dig sites. Taught by Dr. Philip John Currie of the University of Alberta on Coursera.
- Astrophysics: The Violent Universe: Explore the deadliest places in the universe, from black holes to supernovas. Taught by Brian Schmidt and Paul Francis of Australian National University for edX.
- Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python): Tackle the basics of computer programming, using the Python language. Anyone with moderate computer experience (including how to install new software) should be able to use this course. Taught by Dr. Charles Severance of the University of Michigan on both Coursera and edX.
- Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body is Telling Us: Learn about how the cardiovascular, respiratory and other body systems work, how they affect vital signs such as pulse and breathing, and pain management, among other skills. Taught by Dr. Connie B. Scanga of the University of Pennsylvania on Coursera.
- The Science of Happiness: Positive psychology uses cutting edge psychological research to explore the roots of how to create a happy and meaningful life, including building strong social connections and working for a greater good. Taught by Dacher Keltner and Emiliana Simon-Thomas of the University of Berkeley on edX.
- Medical Neuroscience: Covering the basicals of neurological structures in the human brain and spinal cord, this class gives students the foundation for understanding impairments of the central nervous system due to disease, dysfunction or injury. Taught by Dr. Leonard E. White of Duke University on Coursera.
- Dog Emotion and Cognition: Learn what recent studies tell us about how dogs think and feel about us, and how we can use this new knowledge to further strengthen our relationship with our best friends. Taught by Brian Hare of Duke University on Coursera.
Find out more and view thousands of courses at www.coursera.com or www.edx.org.