On Nov. 11, 1918, World War I — then known only as the Great War — drew to a close after four long and bloody years. Exactly one year later, the first Armistice Day was celebrated in the United States, England, Canada, France and other nations that fought in the war.
Armistice Day was celebrated until after World War II. Shortly after the war’s end, the Commonwealth of Nations — former territories of the British Empire — mostly chose to rename Armistice Day as Remembrance Day.
In the United States, it became Veterans Day in 1954. Veterans are still honored every year on Nov. 11 with special events and ceremonies.
But they weren’t always. Today, the thought of a Veterans Day with no ceremony is unthinkable for most Lodians and their fellow Americans, but in decades past, veterans had to fight for recognition.
Here’s how Lodi has marked first Armistice Day and then Veterans Day throughout the decades. Unfortunately, the News-Sentinel archives are missing November editions in 1919 and 1959, so those decades have been omitted.
1929
Hundreds of Lodians turned out on Armistice Day for a parade, followed by a patriotic pageant at the high school auditorium. Joining the parade were two members of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternity of Union Civil War veterans.
In what would be a trend for at least the next few years, the focus was not on war but on peace. World War I was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.”
A.M. Closson, a past commander of the American Legion, hoped that sharing the horrors of war would deter any in Lodi from desiring one.
“He described the mud and blood of the trenches, told of the battles of Chateau Thierry and Belleau Woods when 5,000 Americans were left dead on every square mile over which the advance was made. He told of breaking the Hindenburg line at the cost of a life for every foot advanced. He described the plight of the lost battalion and the sufferings of the men who formed that body and resisted German attacks for five days and nights without food, water or shelter,” the Lodi Sentinel wrote on Nov. 12.
He urged the United States to have a strong military — for defense, not war. Just 100,000 trained and properly equipped soldiers could have shortened the war by a year, he claimed.
Guest speaker Billy Winans from San Jose urged Americans to reach out to their fellow humans in other countries and build strong bonds of friendship.
“What the world needs and must have is not simply peace-lovers, but peace-makers — not simply a passive desire for peace, but an aggressive and specific planning to bring it about and make it permanent,” the Sentinel reported him saying.
1939
The United States had not yet entered World War II in 1939. Germany invaded Poland, setting off war in Europe, just two months earlier in September. China and Japan had been at war for two years, though the countries had been at odds since the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931.
On Nov. 8 and 10, the News-Sentinel was sharing news of the Nazis menacing Belgium and the Netherlands, Lodi men joining the military, and Russian and Finnish fighting.
It also shared multiple stories about the upcoming Armistice Day remembrances.
The American Legion planned to theme their event honoring veterans around the poem “In Flanders Field.” To that end, they would place “row on row” of white crosses and a single gold cross on Flame Field on Armistice Day.
“The white crosses will represent Flanders Field where thousands of American soldiers are sleeping to eternity,” the News-Sentinel wrote on Nov. 8. “The gold cross will honor the memory of Gold Star Mothers.”
The program, sponsored by the American Legion Post 22 and supported by the Rotary Club, Civitans, 20-30 Club and Lodi Business Men’s Association, included a processional performed by the Lodi Union High School Band, remarks by Post 22 Cmdr. Verne W. Hoffman, “A Plea for Peace” by speech student Bob Pirtle, decoration of graves by junior high students, and other musical selections and speeches.
The ceremony was grand that year, as it marked the adoption of Armistice Day as an official national holiday.
“There are special reasons for re-fanning the spirit of freedom and peace this year with half of the world plunged into the maelstrom of war,” the News-Sentinel wrote on Nov. 10, in a column surrounded by stories about a border incident staged by the Nazis on the Dutch border, the Dutch army mobilizing, Russia serving “final” territorial demands to Finland, and France girding itself for a potential Nazi invasion.
The United States was determined to maintain peace, the News-Sentinel stated.
Though the Armistice Day ceremony served up pleas for peace without a hitch in Lodi, the Nov. 13 edition of the News-Sentinel was bleak.
“Any flickering hopes of peace or mediation in Europe’s ten-weeks-old war appeared to have been shattered Sunday night by Winston Churchill, First Lord of the Admiralty in Britain and the man whom the Nazis hate most,” a United Press report on that day’s front page said.
Churchill challenged Germany’s leader, Adolf Hitler, to unleash his war in a radio address, calling him “a cornered maniac” and “monstrous apparition,” the report said.
“If Great Britain and France fail to accomplish (Hitler’s destruction) and are themselves crushed by the German war machine, then the world will be enslaved and the United States will be left single-handed to guard the rights of man,” Churchill said in his address, calling the U.S. a moral ally of Britain and France.
The French capital of Paris fell to the Germans on June 14, 1940.
The United States entered World War II on Dec. 7, 1941, after Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
1949
On a front page emblazoned with a photo of College of the Pacific football hero Eddie LeBaron and news of a new telephone building coming to Lodi, Armistice Day was barely even an afterthought.
Two local veterans — one who served in World War I and the other newly home from World War II — were upset by the lack of ceremonies in Lodi to remember veterans.
“Thirty one years ago I was in the mud on Mouse River. No flags. Today in Lodi — still no flags,” Wayne Wilson wrote to the Lodi News-Sentinel. Portions of his letter were shared by Editor Arthur “Marq” Marquardt in his column “Over the Morning Coffee” on Nov. 12.
“Have we forgotten the carnage of war and death, the destruction of homes and families so soon that we cannot observe a national holiday in memory of those who died?” World War II veteran Vernon Rastetter asked, in another letter shared by Marquardt. “Have merchants no regard for the memory of the men who bled and died that they could follow their pursuit of life without fear? It is a disgrace that the American people, the land of the free, can no longer give one day a year to honor the dead.”
Marquardt found himself sympathizing with the two veterans. He also wondered how the country would honor those veterans who fought in World War II. In 1949, Armistice Day was still a holiday to remember World War I’s soldiers.
“What day for the memory of those in World War II?” he asked. “None, unless it is tacitly agreed that Armistice Day, honoring as it does the mighty military forces of another day, be also in memory of those who went onward in this past conflict.”
The News-Sentinel in 1950 didn’t share any announcements for Armistice Day ceremonies. A small announcement on Nov. 10, 1950 shared that the American Legion would spend Nov. 11 preparing soil at the American Legion Hall to be planted with grass and listening to football games on the radio.
1969
Tensions over the war in Vietnam, preparations for the second Moon Landing, letters from the Zodiac Killer and a DDT ban overshadowed local ceremonies, but the News-Sentinel still shared a story about national Veterans Day observances at the top of the front page on Nov. 12. A photo from Hayward — one of five “regional observance areas” appointed by a presidential committee — showed a young boy watching a parade of veterans.
“Americans observed Veterans Day Tuesday with traditional ceremonies honoring the nation’s war dead and a show of support — both silent and vocal — for President Nixon’s policies to end the war in Vietnam,” the United Press International report stated.
“Members of what the President called ‘the great silent majority’ turned the often nearly ignored national holiday into a public demonstration of faith in the government’s efforts to bring American fighting men home from the war.
“From coast to coast, speakers at patriotic meetings exhorted listeners to ‘keep the faith’ with Americans who died in other wars and support the administration and the U.S. servicemen in Vietnam.”
Other stories in the Nov. 12 edition shared plans for changes to the draft system and an American rout of North Vietnamese forces in the demilitarized zone.
1979
Protests against Iran dominated the front pages in 1979, after the country captured American embassy staff and others and held them hostage.
While there seemed to be no reports in the News-Sentinel of local Veterans Day activities, the paper did carve out a corner of the front page on Nov. 10 to print a photo of American flags at a Salinas cemetery and list which offices and businesses would be closed in honor of the holiday.
1989
Lodi was a bit more patriotic by the 1980s. Though eyes were on East Germans cutting passages through the Berlin Wall, News-Sentinel staff writer Ken Hanson took time on Nov. 10 to share the story of a local Vietnam veteran, military chaplain Con Edwards.
While a lot of people thought chaplains had it easy, they were treated like any other soldier, Edwards told the News-Sentinel — flown in and out of camps on helicopters while the Viet Cong shot at them, like anyone else. And like other Vietnam veterans, they felt rejected by the country they had joined the military to serve.
“A lot of soldiers felt let down by society,” he said.
They were greeted on their homecoming by jeers and shunning, made all the more jarring by the warm welcome the Iran hostages received, Edwards said.
And because their service wasn’t valued, there weren’t many efforts to help scarred, traumatized combat veterans reintegrate with civilian society, he said. They weren’t getting any assistance healing their psychological wounds.
“Being an infantry soldier is a strange job; they had to look down the barrel of a gun at a person and shoot ‘em,” he said. “There aren’t too many employers or church ministers who want to listen to that.”
A handful of Lodians remembered the veterans in their families by decorating their gravesites with flowers and small American flags.
1999
By the 1990s, Lodi was showing its appreciation for veterans. In 1999, the city and local businesses sponsored a free barbecue lunch with a performance by the Lodi High School Drum Corps.
About 500 people turned out to pay their respects.
“To see our city of Lodi officials promoting Veterans Day is nice,” Pauline Warnecke of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies’ Auxiliary told the News-Sentinel on Nov. 12. “I guess you could say we’ve caught the spirit.”
Attendees were treated to hot dogs and witnessed an honor guard gun salute.
“This is a reminder to the younger people what their fathers, uncles and grandfathers sacrificed so they could have what they have now,” Korean War veteran Melvin Mayer told the paper.
American Legion Post 22 also invited veterans and their families to an open hours, complete with donuts, coffee and a potluck dinner.
On Nov. 11, though the front page was dominated by emotional coverage of former Mayor Joe Serna Jr.’s funeral, it was topped by stories about local veterans.
Frieda Hardin, a World War I veteran, and Gwin Paden, who had served in World War II, were featured in a story about women veterans. The pair spoke at a special presentation at the Lodi Public Library on the evening of Nov. 10.
Hardin encouraged young women to join the military. She signed up as a young woman during World War I — against her mother’s wishes. Her father, however, backed her decision.
“He said, ‘Let her go,’” Hardin told the audience at the library. “Then it was settled.”
She served until August 1920.
Reporter Craig Cassidy shared the story of Lodi’s own Sheridan family. Six Sheridan brothers served in World War II, in both Europe and the Pacific; five of them survived the war.
Patrick Sheridan, who lied about his age to join the Merchant Marine in August 1944, stopped sending letters home after Christmas that year. The family later learned that he had been killed in an air strike on Jan. 4, 1945.
Patrick was lost, but his brothers lived, sometimes against the odds.
Charles Sheridan survived 20 days on a lifeboat after his ship was sunk by an enemy torpedo. They rationed their water to 3 ounces a day. They were saved after they drifted to Madagascar; after surviving for several days on a remote beach, two crew members found a road and got help from a nearby town.
Woodrow Sheridan joined the Navy in 1937, where he was aboard the ship tasked with searching for Amelia Earhart. In 1941, he re-enlisted in the Navy Reserve, and was soon called into action. He participated in about a dozen missions in the Pacific.
Calvin and Floyd were lucky; they didn’t see much action.
But William served in the Battle of the Bulge, the desperate, bloody, last ditch effort by the Germans to hold onto their territory in Belgium.
“I lost a few buddies,” he told the News-Sentinel. “The toughest part about losing them was to put their bodies on a stretcher and put them out across the road so we could keep moving.”
2009
Veterans Day in 2009 will look familiar to Lodians today. Ten years ago, veterans were invited to a program at American Legion Hall, hosted by Post 22. Elementary students from Lodi Seventh-Day Adventist School sang, and the 191st Army Band and Lodi Community Band shared a selection of patriotic music.
City leaders thanked the veterans for their service.
And veteran Bill Selling, who served for 33 years, summed up why Veterans Day is important.
“We need to recognize these people because they are why we have freedom today,” he told the News-Sentinel.