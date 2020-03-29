It’s the middle of a global pandemic. With the exception of a few state and national parks, it seems like everything is closed up right now. And even if you did take a daytrip, there’s no guarantee you would be able to leave or return to San Joaquin County while not on essential business.
So how do you deal with an enforced and very boring staycation?
Virtual tours don’t compare to the real thing, but they’re a lot better than staring at Twitter or watching “Frozen 2” for the 37th time. And you can still get a great sense of a place.
Here are three virtual day trips in California that can help fill at least a couple of hours this week.
Winchester Mystery House, San Jose
The Winchester Mystery House is known for its bizarre architecture — designed by Sarah Winchester — and mysterious reputation as a home for ghosts.
The sprawling Victorian mansion was under construction for a full 38 years and cost millions of dollars. Winchester was the widow of the second president of the Winchester Repeating Arms rifle company.
The mansion includes staircases that go nowhere, doors that open on to walls, a seance room and other bizarre features. One theory is that Winchester was trying to confuse the ghosts of people who were killed by her husband’s rifle company. A Spiritualist, Winchester included many designs from that movement in the decor of her mansion. However, some of the features may have simply been design flaws or — like the switchback staircase — have been created to help the severely arthritic Sarah Winchester move around her home.
While tickets to tour the spooky old mansion generally cost upward of $30, would-be ghost hunters can now visit for free via a video tour.
The tour opens by putting the house in its historical context.
“The year was 1884,” the narrator says. “Chester A. Arthur was in the White House overseeing the 48th Congress. The 40-hour work week was instated, and the cornerstone of the Statue of Liberty was laid on Bedlow’s Island in New York City. Mark Twain had just finished his ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,’ the Washington Monument was completed, and a remarkable woman named Sarah Pardee Winchester begins construction on an eight-room farmhouse in San Jose, California.”
It goes on to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the home’s construction and Sarah Winchester’s motivations in building it. It also follows the home’s history through events in California’s history, including the 1906 San Francisco and 1989 Loma Prieta earthquakes.
Those who still want to see the home in person can also buy a ticket voucher — good until May 1, 2021 once the Winchester Mystery House has reopened, with no blackout dates or restrictions — for $26, about two-thirds of the regular cost.
The virtual tour will be online for free until April 7. For more information, visit www.winchestermysteryhouse.com/video-tour.
Old Sacramento
“Anytime Tours,” a free website and app for iOS and Android devices, takes users on a journey through some of the more amazing moments in Sacramento’s history. Virtual visitors can select 50-minute digital walking tours through the Historic City Cemetery and Old Sacramento, highlighted by 10 stops at each location.
Digital tour participants have the chance to learn what life was like in Sacramento during the 1800s, with gripping true stories that follow in the footsteps of murderers, ne’er-do-wells and common citizens alike — and unlike a live tour, they can pause for a meal or break.
“Local actors take you back in time to discover how wild the 19th century really was in Sacramento,” said Delta Pick Mello, executive director of the Sacramento History Alliance. “It was certainly not for the faint of heart but a persevering spirit shines through then as it does even now.”
Access the tours at anytimetours.oncell.com, or download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles
Unlike the other virtual tours on this list, the J. Paul Getty Museum doesn’t wrap everything into a neat video or app — but the museum’s blog “the iris” does compile about a dozen ways to explore the artistic works in the museum’s holdings online.
From an exploration of Michelangelo’s sketches with an accompanying audio file to a breakdown of how ancient relief statues were created in Assyria in the 8th century BCE to online exhibits of Bauhaus and ancient Palmyra, the Getty has plenty of fascinating art history to explore.
Beyond that, the museum offers free online books, two separate podcasts, and hundreds of videos covering art history talks and how art was made (including how ancient Egyptians mummified their dead).
To find out more about the museum’s online resources, visit www.tinyurl.com/gettyla.