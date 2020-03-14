Lodi is no stranger to epidemics. Before modern medical innovations such as antiviral and antibiotic medications, vaccines and life support technology, diseases like tuberculosis, diphtheria, cholera, polio and smallpox regularly wreaked havoc around the world, including California.
Today, such epidemics are rare, and when people get sick, there is usually medical treatment available. But with brand-new strains of illnesses, such as the novel coronavirus COVID-19 that has reached pandemic status, people look to the past to see how their ancestors dealt with illnesses.
In the past, Lodi residents haven’t chosen to sit still and outwait an outbreak. From volunteer nurses and citizens’ committees to fundraiser drives and educational campaigns, here’s how Lodians faced three historic epidemics head-on.
1918 influenza pandemic
Throughout the summer of 1918, Lodi was focused on the war effort. The U.S. had joined the Great War — later known as World War I — the year before, and dozens of Lodi men had gone off to France to serve, joined by women who’d donned the caps of Red Cross nurses. Back home, a women’s “land army” kept farms running and volunteers gathered everything from bandages to peach pits — used in gas mask filters.
The Spanish flu was already circulating around the U.S., first recorded in March at Fort Riley in Kansas; it may even have been spreading through American military camps in late 1917. It’s hard to pinpoint the first case, as the symptoms caused some doctors to misdiagnose flu patients with typhoid or cholera. Bacterial pneumonia was a common complication.
Despite the name, historians still aren’t sure where it originated. It quickly spread throughout the U.S. and Europe, especially France. Wartime censors kept news about the disease from getting out, meaning neutral countries like Spain were the main source of information about the epidemic.
Those early cases weren’t big news in Lodi. But by August 1918, the flu that was already in full swing saw a second and much deadlier wave. Historians now suspect that the initial version of the flu mutated in the trenches of France, and the second and deadlier version was spread by soldiers returning home.
The flu first touched Lodi when local man Paul Bradner, in Navy training in Mississippi, was reported as seriously ill with what would soon be known as the “dread malady.”
A committee of Lodi women worked fast to prepare for the coming wave of illness, holding a special meeting Oct. 11 to strategize. Just days later, in the Oct. 15 edition, the Sentinel announced seven local cases and printed a list of symptoms.
Stockton, harder hit than Lodi, closed its schools on Oct. 17. Lodi wasn’t far behind, however. With the number of local cases up to 80 by Oct. 22, Lodi schools shut their doors as well until the epidemic eased. The local Catholic fair was indefinitely postponed. Just two days later, local cases had ballooned to 250 and five Lodians had died of the illness.
City officials asked residents to avoid gathering indoors, and as city residents fell victim to the influenza, that included funerals. Some graveside services moved ahead; other families postponed their memorial services or simply buried their loved ones without ceremony.
By late October, doctors were telling the Sentinel stories of making dozens of calls to flu patients each day, and the city’s healthy women were forming committees to help care for the ill. The newspaper wasn’t concerned about fueling worries by covering the flu, often with front-page obituaries for the locals who had fallen victim.
“While some cities are trying to modify the number of cases that actually exist, it is thought it is a mistake to do this,” the Sentinel wrote on Oct. 22. “The public is entitled to know the true conditions in order to induce them to use proper precautions.”
Those included walking to work to avoid stuffy transports, avoiding people with a cough, and wearing gauze masks. By the end of October, anyone seen in public in Lodi or Stockton without a mask risked a 10-day stint in the local jail or a $100 fine.
“Better to be ridiculous than dead, so wear an anti-flu mask and laugh at the dread malady that is killing hundreds of people because they do not take precautions,” the Lodi Sentinel wrote.
Dozens to hundreds of new cases were reported each week through January.
The worst months of the flu were the winter of 1918 and 1919, but cases continued to pop up into the early months of 1920.
1952-62 polio outbreak
Before the late 1800s, polio cases popped up from time to time in Europe and the U.S., but major outbreaks and epidemics were virtually unknown. There was a cluster of cases in Louisiana in 1841, but that was the only major outbreak until 1893, when 26 cases were reported in Boston. A year later, 132 cases were reported in Vermont, with 18 associated deaths.
Soon, epidemics were near-yearly and much larger. A 1916 epidemic affected 27,000 patients and led to more than 6,000 deaths.
Because polio outbreaks and epidemics were an almost yearly occurrence, the disease didn’t see the same constant, front-page coverage that flu pandemics did, but Lodians were aware of the illness. As early as the 1930s, groups were holding fundraisers for research into polio’s causes and a cure.
Polio generally has mild symptoms if contracted very young, but as sanitation practices to fight diseases like typhoid, cholera and tuberculosis took hold, people were not exposed to the polio virus until late childhood or early adulthood.
In children, paralysis can occur in 1 out of 1,000 cases; in adults, that drops to 1 in 75 cases. In some cases, paralysis was so severe that patients required a machine called an iron lung to breathe.
The illness was especially frightening because no one fully understood how it spread. It would often hit some regions harder than others one year, only to show up elsewhere the next. During the 1940s and 1950s, no one knew how it was contracted; many people feared it came from water sources, and during outbreaks public beaches and swimming pools might be closed, Dr. David Oshinsky wrote in an article in Elsevier Connect in October 2014.
For years, the Lodi Lions Club, American Legion Auxiliary and other organizations in Lodi raised funds for the March of Dimes. The nonprofit, officially named the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, was founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938 to combat polio. Fundraiser drives for the organization were common in Lodi in the 1940s and 1950s.
Blood drives were another common response, with service clubs throughout Lodi, including the Elks and Eagles, hosting events. Prior to development of an effective vaccine, children were often inoculated with gamma globulin derived from blood donations, under the theory that adults who’d had polio as children could pass their immunity on to children who had not yet caught the illness.
While cases grew throughout the 1940s, it was 1952 that set a record and marked the start of the largest polio epidemic in U.S. history.
In 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk’s vaccine for polio was announced, and Lodians went to work. In February 1955, local mothers held the fourth annual Mothers’ March on Polio, with 225 volunteers turning out to collect donations for the March of Dimes. It followed a successful funding drive by the Lions Club the day before.
“The National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis has been so confident of the success of Dr. Salk’s vaccine as a preventative of polio that it has stockpiled $9 million worth of the vaccine,” the News-Sentinel reported on Feb. 1 of that year. “Final reports on the success of last year’s inoculation program will be available soon, and if the results are what is anticipated, the vaccine will be offered to every first and second grade pupil in the nation during the month of April.”
The results were reported on April 12, and soon vaccination drives were in full swing. By 1957, cases nationwide had dropped to only 5,600; four years later, in 1961, only 161 cases were reported.
Today, polio has been eradicated throughout the world with the exception of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. Rotary Club International, including its branches in Lodi, continue to fight the disease in hopes of eradicating it completely in the near future.
2009 influenza pandemic
In 2009, worrying trends in flu cases around the world led the World Health Organization to declare an influenza pandemic. The first U.S. patient with that specific strain of the influenza virus died on April 28, 2009. By then, Mexico — the epicenter of the epidemic — had recorded 152 deaths with nearly 2,000 people infected.
The WHO was quick to act on the strain of H1N1 influenza, after it brought up fears of a flu season like the winter of 1918 and 1919. As in that pandemic, young adults were seeing unusually severe symptoms in 2009.
California declared a state of emergency on April 28, with 11 confirmed and 9 probable cases. Staff at Lodi Memorial urged local residents not to worry. “Respiratory etiquette” kits — including a face mask and hand sanitizer — were available to everyone visiting the emergency room.
San Joaquin County Public Health asked county residents to avoid touching their face, cover their nose and mouth with tissue when coughing or sneezing, and wash their hands frequently with soap and hot water. Anyone with flu symptoms was asked to avoid other people.
A second, larger wave hit in the fall of 2009. One of these second-wave cases was Lodi’s own Zack irwin. Then a 27-year-old law student, Irwin got what he thought was a cold shortly before Christmas. It turned out to be the H1N1 virus, and within days the young man was in a medically induced coma at Lodi Memorial Hospital, fighting for his life.
“It was very startling when the doctor said, ‘There’s nothing we can do for him and we don’t know if he’s going to live or die,’” his father, Chuck Irwin, told the News-Sentinel on March 6, 2010. “You have to accept the fact that your child may not live. No matter what they’re doing for him, it may not be enough.”
Irwin spent five weeks in the hospital, much of that time on a ventilator as his lungs struggled to work. The ordeal left him 30 pounds lighter and in physical therapy.
But Irwin recovered, and his illness left him with an incredible story — and a joke. The final bill sent to his insurance company was for $999,999.99.
“So I can quite literally say that I am one cent shy of being the million-dollar man,” he said.
During the second wave of the flu, Lodi Memorial and other local hospitals put new restrictions in place to protect patients. No visitors under 16 were allowed, and patients could only see two visitors at a time. All visitors were required to wash their hands before and after seeing patients.
Exceptions were only made to the age restrictions in extreme cases. Lodi Memorial also canceled child birth classes and hospital tours for expectant mothers.
The 2009 novel H1N1 strain was detected through the spring and early summer of 2010.