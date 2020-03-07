Lucas Winery winemakers David Lucas and Heather Pyle Lucas each focus on a different area when it comes to their winery: Lucas manages the vineyard, and Pyle Lucas turns the grapes into wine. But to produce their world-class ZinStar wine, the pair have to work as a team throughout the entire process — especially during harvest.
Here they share some insights into that process:
Q: How do you determine the right time to harvest?
Heather: The véraison thinning helps us get a feel for how the crop is. So if we had to cut a huge amount of fruit off, then we know we have a broader band of maturity and we know to take bigger samples, we know to spend more time out there. If we didn’t take much fruit off and the uniformity that Mother Nature gave us was really quite good, we’re really more about picking the right day.
... Neither David nor I believe there is a perfect day to harvest. As we get really close to harvest, when we pick has a lot to do with waiting for a cool morning. Because cool fruit really sets you up for — and I mean, if we can, less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit — cool fruit really sets you up for a clean, predictable fermentation, a good finishing of the fermentation, and just a better composition of the fruit. Because in the afternoon, in the heat, the water is removed from the fruit into the vine, and that isn’t really helping with our wine balance.
David: A lot of it has to do with temperatures during véraison — the two weeks leading up to véraison and a week after véraison — if we have nice cool days and cool nights, that develops really dark, deep India ink berries. And as Heather mentioned, the difference between picking hot fruit that is still warm because it didn’t cool off at night, vs. cool fruit, is remarkable in the vines and the fermentations.
Also, Zinfandels are interesting to watch ripen. When we first start tasting, it’s like a rhubarb, and as it starts ripening it goes into cherry flavors, and from there it starts going into the dark fruit flavors — boysenberry, blueberry, blackberry — and if you go too far it starts going into plummy and pruny flavors. I like to pick right when we’re in that transition between red fruit and the dark fruit flavors.
One of the things I started doing years ago: Once I pick the clusters and crush them, and I’ve done the initial evaluation of the juice, I let them sit in a bucket overnight covered in saran wrap, and I go out the next morning and take the saran wrap off, I can just smell the bouquet. And you can smell whether it has any green vegetative character to it, or if you’re starting to go into that blueberry pie spice that the Zinfandels are so famous for.
Q: What is the difference between maturity and ripeness?
David: Sugar is the basis of which most wineries buy grapes for, but it’s a really simple explanation or way of measuring maturity and ripeness.
And maturity and ripeness are two entirely different aspects. Maturity is all about the sugar, the acid, the pH, the (total acidity), all that mystical stuff, vs. ripeness is all about the aroma, and the flavors, and the color and the texture of the skins. So they are two different activities you look at as a winemaker, and your goal in the vineyard is to have those two things cross over.
So the véraison thinning, the weak shoot removal, the pruning, the irrigation strategy — my goal is to have those — maturity and ripeness — cross over at the same time. It never happens, but it’s a good goal.
And we also have a third sampler — and that’s Harlo, our chocolate lab. And when he starts eating the clusters, we know we’re right there.
Q: What makes Lodi a good grape region?
David: Lodi’s climate is really unique. It’s not too hot and not too cold. We get those wonderful Delta breezes coming off the Pacific Ocean through the Carquinez Strait and (they) come in here and drop the temperature down in the evenings.
One of the reasons we could grow years ago the famous flame Tokay, a table grape, is that they only have one color pigment vs. a red grape that has three, and it needed those warm days and cool evenings to trigger that beautiful crimson color you got in the Tokay grape. So that same influence is here, and we can grow almost all the grape varieties here.
Some of the German varieties are a little more challenging for us and belong down on the Central Coast but varieties like the Cabernet and Zinfandel in particular, which love the heat, and Chardonnays — we can do a really great job here, because we get those cool evenings. And you’ll see it, when people are having a barbecue, suddenly people will start reaching for a light sweater or a light jacket in July or August, when those little breezes start to kick up and really cool down the Lodi Appellation.
And the other part is the soil here. The very sandy soils in general — especially in the heartland of Lodi — they don’t have a lot of nutrients, so I think the vines really develop more concentrated flavors. And Lodi is unique also because of the growers that are here. The growers are third and fourth generation and they really have a pride of place, which is so important.