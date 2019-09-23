For the next nine months, Lodi and Galt students will be hard at work learning everything from their ABCs and multiplication tables to a second (or third) language or basic computer programming.
In some cases, their schools are well-equipped for these tasks with textbooks, lab equipment or other needed items. But sometimes, teachers want to enhance learning with a specific tool or a study trip, or they need to close a gap where technology has outpaced the district’s budget.
Enter DonorsChoose. The crowdfunding website allows teachers to list proposals for supplies, equipment or trips that are beyond their school’s budget. Then, civic-minded donors can chip in to help fund the proposals they like.
Dozens of teachers from Lodi, Galt, Lockeford and the surrounding area have listed requests for books, classroom furniture, science lab supplies, musical instruments and more on the site.
“It’s been a great resource to do things that are outside the box,” said Tami Sanchez, who teaches fourth grade at Lawrence Elementary School.
Sanchez recently listed her second proposal at DonorsChoose — she’s hoping to buy a set of Code & Go Robot Mouse Sets and Botley Coding Robots to introduce her fourth-graders to the basics of computer programming.
“The kids would have to plan and build their own maze,” she said.
Then, they would use arrow buttons on the robotic mouse to “program” its course through the maze.
“If there’s an error, they have to start it from the beginning and debug it,” she said.
The robo-mice are geared toward students who have no coding experience at all. They introduce some of the thinking skills and strategies needed to take on more advanced projects, like the Ozobots Sanchez already uses.
Those tiny robots can be programmed to follow colored lines on paper, and have a companion website where students can begin doing real, on-screen computer coding, but they can be a little too challenging for youngsters who have had little access to tech before, Sanchez said.
Kelli Coble, who teaches fourth grade at Lois Borchardt Elementary, also wants to give her students access to a hobby they might not have at home. She’s hoping to buy five Yamaha junior guitars to start a lunchtime guitar club.
It’s her fourth project on the site; three previous proposals were all successfully filled.
The Guitar Club would give students an artistic outlet, Coble said. In the past, she and her students put on plays, but there just isn’t time these days. The Guitar Club could be held during lunch and students could take turns learning to play. They could also get a chance to explore music — beyond the plastic recorders many schools use — without their parents having to pay for lessons.
“It was kind of a shot in the dark. Let’s see if I can get it filled,” she said.
Coble is a self-taught guitarist, and plans to take online classes with the Guitars in the Classroom project to improve her own skills and learn how to teach the kids.
“I love music, and I think we need more of it in the classroom, but it does have to be structured,” she said.
So far, the project is just short of halfway funded.
The two projects are just a glimpse of the wide variety on DonorsChoose, which has helped thousands of teachers give their students classroom support and new opportunities.
Years before Kickstarter was founded, DonorsChoose was the brainchild of history teacher Charles Best.
Best wanted his students to read the classic “Little House on the Prairie,” but the Bronx public school where he worked couldn’t afford to purchase copies for his classroom, so Best did what many teachers do: paid out of pocket to copy the book.
“Charles thought about all the money he and his colleagues were spending on books, art supplies, and other materials,” the DonorsChoose website states. “And he figured there were people out there who’d want to help — if they could see where their money was going.”
Soon after that revelation, Best launched DonorsChoose, with his colleagues providing 11 projects.
The site grew rapidly. Today, teachers from all over the United States can post proposed projects on the site and ask for donations.
Since 2000, DonorsChoose has raised more than $870 million for classrooms around the country, funding more than 1.5 million projects with the help of nearly 4 million donors.
It’s not just individual donors who help the teachers on DonorsChoose. It’s not unheard of for corporations to pick up all or part of the tab on projects as they near their closing date.
On Thursday afternoon, the Mountain View-based software company Egnyte Inc. did just that.
Heritage Elementary School teachers Janine Jacinto and Melissa Yatteau had listed a proposal to take their fifth-grade classes on a day-long study trip with the Marine Science Institute. Students on the trip have the chance to test soil samples from the floor of the San Francisco Bay Estuary, test water samples, survey fish and other marine life, study plankton, and other tasks aboard a real ocean research vessel.
With just three days to go, the project had 22 donors; about half of the $1,887 cost of the trip was funded. Egnyte stepped in and covered the rest, according to the project’s page.
“Wishing all the bright Sparks in Mrs. Yatteau’s class a wonderful time at the Marine Science Institute ... Explore, learn and discover,” the company wrote. (The project pays for both classes to go on the study trip; all projects on the DonorsChoose website must be listed under one teacher’s name.)
Sanchez, too, has had a project fully funded by a generous corporation — in her case, Chevron. Last year, when she first heard about DonorsChoose, she listed a proposal to buy four “wobbly stools” for her classroom. The kid-friendly stools give fidgety, energetic kids a way to blow off steam while seated and working on their class assignments.
The proposal was almost immediately funded by Chevron. Every year, the company funds a selection of projects posted on or after 9 p.m. Sept. 30 through their Fuel Your School program. The amount Chevron spends in each area is based on gasoline sales at Chevron and Texaco stations in that area.
Some corporations focus on STEM-based projects; others prefer to boost the arts. Some simply look for any worthy project nearing its deadline.
Teachers who have an idea for a way to improve their classroom should look into putting their proposal on the site, Sanchez said.
From there, it will be reviewed by a DonorsChoose staff member or volunteer, who will verify the project’s cost and whether it meets the site’s requirement. Then, it will be listed where community members can read about it and, if they choose, contribute.
The worst that can happen is a project gets denied or doesn’t get funded.
“If you have something that you want, go look and see if it’s there available as a listing on DonorsChoose,” Sanchez said.
Current projects
- We Will Build, Code, and Discover!: With Code & Go Robot Mouse Sets, a Butterflies in the Classroom Kit, a collection of science-themed books and more, Mrs. Kimmel’s third-graders will tackle hands-on STEM activities at Lois Borchardt Elementary School, Lodi.
- An Updated Learning Lounge: Ms. Pez uses a flexible seating plan in her classroom, and would like to update it; Lawrence Elementary School, Lodi.
- Uke Can Do It!: A set of ukuleles will help Mrs. Swearingen’s third-graders learn music, which will help improve their math and language skills; Leroy Nichols Elementary School, Lodi.
- Travel the World — No Gas Required!: Purchase Spanish-language books to help Ms. Hernández’s students learn the language in her Spanish classes at Tokay High School, Lodi.
- Tokay High School Sober Grad Night: Help Tokay High purchase prizes for raffles and games at the 2020 Sober Grad Night celebration for graduating seniors.
- Take-Apart Human Body: Sixth-graders in Mrs. Salgado’s class will use a realistic, take-apart model of the human body to learn about anatomy and get a detailed view of human organs and how they all fit together; Heritage Elementary School, Lodi.
- Supplemental Novels for 10th Graders: Provide four novels set during World War II and the Holocaust for Mrs. Epperson’s pre-AP history class, to accompany their reading of “Night” by Elie Wiesel; Tokay High School, Lodi.
- The Start Off Flexible Seating in My Classroom: With a bundle of different seating options, Mr. Johnson’s third-grade students will be able to move around the classroom and collaborate with one another easily at Lawrence Elementary School, Lodi.
- Small Group Work on the Carpet of Colors!: Ms. Sullivan wants to create a warm, welcoming and fun space at the back of her kindergarten classroom so that students who need extra help don’t feel singled out; Live Oak Elementary School, Lodi.
- Science in the Great Outdoors!: Send Mrs. Kotko’s sixth-graders to spend three days and two nights hiking forests and beaches, where they will learn about the natural world; Lockeford School, Lockeford.
- Room to Move: Provide Mrs. McGranahan’s kindergarten class with a wall-mounted projector so they can remove the current cart from the room and no longer need to worry about cords; Marengo Ranch Elementary School, Galt.
- Recording Reading to Grow Better Readers: Purchase microphone headsets to help Mrs. Soria’s young students listen to audio books, record themselves reading, and use specialized educational programs on their Chromebooks in class; Lois Borchardt Elementary School, Lodi.
- Read, Learn, Love: Mrs. Dickinson will purchase a classroom set of the book “Hana’s Suitcase” to read with her sixth-grade students. The book follows the true story of Hana Brady, a young Czech girl in the Holocaust, and Fumiko Ishioka, the curator of a modern Holocaust education center in Tokyo who tries to find out what happened to her; Vinewood Elementary School, Lodi.
- Probing Into Science Investigation: Purchase digital tools for Mrs. Buck’s science students to use during experiments and laboratory activities in their science classes at Tokay High School, Lodi.
- Please Give Us Room to Learn: Mrs. Hennecke needs two more tables for her kindergarten classroom, so that her students have room to spread out their learning materials and work more easily; Erma B. Reese Elementary School, Lodi.
- Motivated to Learn!: Help Mrs. Melchor provide a variety of snacks to the students in her special education class at Needham Elementary School, Lodi.
- Mindfulness in the Modern Classroom: Help purchase equipment for Ms. Day’s afterschool enrichment class for high schoolers, focused on yoga and mindfulness; Tokay High School, Lodi.
- Let Robots Run: Code & Go Robot Mouse Sets and Botley Coding Robots would give Mrs. Sanchez’s fourth-graders the chance for hands-on STEM learning at Lawrence Elementary School, Lodi.
- Inspiring Young Minds: Mrs. Schmierer is building a collection of classroom books at various reading levels to encourage her second-grade students, many of whom are beginning readers; Lawrence Elementary School, Lodi.
- In the World of Books: Help Mrs. Alvarez build a classroom library that will encourage and challenge her fifth-graders; Joe Serna Jr. Charter School, Lodi.
- I is for iPad (two parts): Purchase iPads for use in Ms. Ekstrom’s kindergarten class, to teach students about tech and help them work on learning a variety of skills; Lake Canyon Elementary School, Galt.
- Help Needed to Record STEAM Lessons and Presentations: A GoPro camera would allow Mr. Burgess’ students to record their experiments and projects and present them to the class; Tokay High School, Lodi.
- Help Inspire Kids’ Love for Reading: Mrs. Keith’s fourth-grade students are reading below grade level, and she wants to inspire them with classroom copies of classics like “Holes,” “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” “Fudge” and more; Lois Borchardt Elementary School, Lodi.
- Hatching Life and STEM Experiences: Provide fertilized chicken eggs and an incubator to Mrs. Wendt’s fourth-grade class so that students can learn about the bird life cycle; Lois Borchardt Elementary School, Lodi.
- Good Fit Books for Great Kids: Ms. Tonetti is building a classroom library to encourage her second-graders to read. Donations will go toward purchasing award-winning children’s picture, early reader and chapter books; George Washington Elementary School, Lodi.
- Gamifying Financial Literacy: Help Mrs. Santana’s high school students connect what they’re learning in history and economics classes with “The Game of Life: Quarter Life Crisis”; Lodi High School, Lodi.
- Funky Music and Artistic Side of STEAM: Mr. Muraoka hopes to purchase a modular synthesizer for his sixth-grade class, to show them how tech plays a role in creating music; Live Oak Elementary School, Lodi.
- Flower Power Tables: Mrs. Huerta’s kindergarten class has four old, mis-matched tables for students to use. She wants to replace them with whimsical new adjustable-height tables; Erma B. Reese Elementary School, Lodi.
- Financially Literate Futures!: Rolling desks would allow Mrs. Westbrooks’ sixth-graders to collaborate flexibly in “think tank” projects, particularly assigned financial literacy group projects; Lake Canyon Elementary School, Galt.
- Expanding Horizons Through STEM: A set of four Cue Coding Robots will give Mrs. Bechthold’s sixth-graders a chance to explore computer technology and programming; Woodbridge Elementary School, Lodi.
- Exciting Alternatives to Electronics: Help Mrs. Frisk buy a collection of hands-on games focused on engineering and puzzle-solving for the students in her special education class at Turner Academy, Lodi.
- Build and Explore, the Kindergarten Way!: Gift jumbo building blocks and sand/water tables to Mrs. Loutzenhiser’s kindergarten class at Marengo Ranch Elementary School, Galt.
- Bring the Guitar Club to Life!: Provide five Yamaha JR1 FG junior-size guitars so that fourth-graders in Ms. Coble’s class can form a guitar club at Lois Borchardt Elementary School, Lodi.
- Book Bags for Literacy: Purchase book bags for Ms. Ayala’s 7-year-old students to replace the Ziplock bags they currently use to keep their borrowed school books safe; River Oaks Elementary School, Galt.
- Animal and Plant Cells: Scientific models of animal and plant cells will help Mrs. Salgado’s sixth-graders explore science and medicine and learn the parts of a cell at Heritage Elementary School, Lodi.
- Alternative Seating: Provide a cafe-style table and chairs for Mrs. Gandy’s eighth-grade history class, to give students a workspace that can help them focus better; Millswood Middle School, Lodi.
- Acknowledge Tiger Pride: Students who model good behavior at Tokay are awarded PRIDE tickets, and have the chance to turn those tickets in for the chance to win prizes. Mrs. Vail is raising funds to purchase a pair of AirPods to be awarded as a prize; Tokay High School, Lodi.