San Joaquin County Historical Museum Heritage Day

The San Joaquin County Historical Museum will host its third Heritage Day of the summer on Aug. 31. While the day won’t be focused on Lodi, it will give visitors a look at what life was like for the pioneers who moved to the region in the city’s first decades.

Visitors will enjoy the Critter Corral, blacksmithing, tractor exhibitions, old-fashioned quilting and laundry, hands-on demonstrations including rope making and gold panning, and more. Attendees can also visit all of the regular museum exhibits, including the nature trail. Standard admission applies. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 11793 N. Micke Grove Road, Lodi. For more information, call 209-331-2055 or visit www.sanjoaquinhistory.org.

First United Methodist Church 100-Year Anniversary Celebration

Join Lodi’s first church in celebrating the 100-year anniversary of its church building. The event will be held after worship on Sept. 8, and will include a potluck, live music, and the dedication of a plaque designating the church as United Methodist Historic Site #555. While the church building is 100 years old, the Methodist congregation has been in Lodi for 149 years. For more information, visit www.lodifirstchurch.org.

Architectural History Class

Have you ever wanted to learn more about the age and history of your home, how Lodi’s residential neighborhoods evolved, how our city’s architectural heritage fits into the greater American story and the benefits of preserving historic places? Lodi Historical Society Director Lisa Craig will lead a classroom and walking tour series from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in October at Hutchins Street Square. For more information, view the Activity Guide available at www.lodi.gov/258/Parks-Recreation.

Lodi Historical Society September Program

The Lodi Historical Society’s September event will recognize the 150th anniversary of Lodi, founded as Mokelumne Station in 1869. The program will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hutchins Street Square, with doors opening at 6:46 p.m. Birthday cake will be served. For more information about the Lodi Historical Society, visit www.lodihistory.org.