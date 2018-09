Conventions give fans of comics, games, sci-fi an excuse to dress in costume year-round

Lodi Library Con will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at the library, 201 W. Locust St.

The event will host an Artist Alley with more than 20 artists and comic creators, along with cosplay groups including the Lodi Zombie Club, Sacramento Ghostbusters and 501st Legion.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the convention will host an adoption run with Animal Friends Connection. Food trucks will be parked across the street from the library, so that attendees don’t have to leave the convention to get a tasty lunch.

Other events will include Q&A panels and craft stations.

For more information, call 209-333-5566 or visit library.lodi.gov.