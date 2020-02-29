For most of us, Leap Day is a blip — a fun calendar oddity that makes February a little longer now and then.
But for an exclusive club of people, it marks an event that comes around only once every four years: their real birthday.
“Some people don’t get it,” says Patti Tecklenberg of Lodi. Born in 1944, she’s about to celebrate her 19th birthday. Most people she meets have never met someone born on Leap Day before.
“You feel like you’re in a special group,” she says.
It’s a sentiment echoed by several of Lodi’s Leap Year babies, also known as leaplings or leapers.
“I thought it was cool because it was unique,” says Brittany Luiz, born in 1984. She’ll be celebrating her 9th birthday this year.
Sometimes, friends would feel bad that her real birthday only came once every four years, but it never bothered her, she says.
Susie Bulmer agrees.
“It was fun. My parents always made that fourth year a very special one,” she says.
And even the leapers who don’t like being different at first have come around.
“It’s different,” says Reese Hohenthaner, 16 (or 4). “I used to not like it when I was younger.”
But the Lodi High student now enjoys her unique birthday.
“It’s super special,” she says.
Luiz, a nurse, has even suggested to some C-section patients to schedule their surgeries on Feb. 29 so their babies could be leapers as well. They didn’t go for it.
“They were like, ‘Oh no, that’s awful,’” she says with a laugh.
Celebrating birthdays
In the U.S., there’s no set system for whether leapers should consider Feb. 28 or March 1 their “unofficial” birthday during off years.
The Lodi leapers mostly celebrate on Feb. 28.
Bulmer’s parents let her choose each year, but she generally keeps her birthday in February. So does Hohenthaner, noting that this way, it’s still in the same month.
A few leapers do things differently, though.
Judy Halstead, who was born in 1940, was supposed to be born on Valentine’s Day, but she came on Leap Day instead. And she had another special day that month to celebrate: her mother’s birthday on Feb. 27, which they shared when it wasn’t a Leap Year.
“She was a lovely person,” she says. “I loved my mother dearly.”
At school, however, where teachers marked students’ birthdays on the calendar, she chose Feb. 28.
Greg and Lucia Walker of Galt welcomed their twin daughters, Isabella and Sofia, last Leap Day in 2016. (The girls are unique for another reason: they were monoamniotic twins, which only happens in 1 in 35,000 to 1 in 60,000 pregnancies. They weren’t planned to be born on Leap Day, but such pregnancies can be risky and the twins were born two months early to prevent any complications.)
Now 4, Isabella and Sofia are only just beginning to grasp their special birthday, and their parents have celebrated on March 1 before this year.
But as they get older, Greg Walker says, they’ll get to choose — and their parents plan to suggest that one twin chooses Feb. 28 and one chooses March 1, so they each get a special day to themselves during off years. On Leap Years, he says, they’ll have a special celebration together.
Of course, the girls might have other ideas.
“I don’t really know that they’ll want to do it separately,” he says.
Luiz celebrates on both days, she says, though her mother had planned for Feb. 28.
“I did have a friend who used to call me every year at midnight,” she says. The theory was that it was as close to between Feb. 28 and March 1 as possible during an off year.
Some countries have set customs in place to determine the “official” birthdays of leaplings. In the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, leaplings’ birthdays are determined to be on March 1 during non-Leap Years; in New Zealand and Taiwan, Feb. 28 is the accepted date.
Of course, celebrations during Leap Years are a little different. That’s when leapers have the chance to celebrate their birthdays on the day itself.
Luiz remembers one special year when her mother and three of her mother’s friends dressed up in costume and paid her a visit at school. One of the friends dressed in a frog costume and called himself Mr. Leap Year.
“That was very memorable,” she says.
One of the teachers at her elementary school had a Leap Year birthday and always gave her a card, Luiz says.
When Bulmer turned 12 — and celebrated her third birthday — she was away from home, but her parent sent her a card for every day of the trip.
“I was the only one at Science Camp who got ice cream with a candle,” she says.
Another memorable birthday for Bulmer was her ninth “real” one. Her daughter turned 9 the same year — though in April — and they celebrated together. Her husband surprised them both with a Barbie-themed party.
How many daughters can say they turned 9 the same year as their mom?
“I couldn’t have planned it any better,” Bulmer says.
Tecklenberg has an exciting celebration planned this year: a trip to Disneyland, where she will celebrate with her granddaughter, who is turning 21 this year.
“I’m going to be 19,” Tecklenberg says.
The Walker twins are getting a special Disney-themed celebration this year, too. Isabella and Sofia love “Aladdin,” Greg Walker says, so they’ll getting a party with Aladdin and Jasmine.
The downsides
For the most part, the leapers say, there really aren’t downsides to a Leap Year birthday.
“A lot of my friends and classmates know about it,” Hohenthaner says. They tease her sometimes, and that used to annoy her when she was younger, but now she doesn’t mind.
None of the Lodi leapers have had their ID confiscated as a fake or been called a liar.
But they do all share one common obstacle: computer systems. Yes, even the Walker twins.
Most computer systems just don’t recognize Feb. 29 as a date.
“It’ll ask my birthday and I put my birthday, but it doesn’t accept it. But that’s my birthday!” Bulmer says.
At one point, Halstead had a department store’s computer reject her credit card, because the credit account listed her birthday as Feb. 29, but the store’s system didn’t recognize it.
And Tecklenberg had to drive through a checkpoint where police were stopping everyone. Her birthday didn’t show up when they ran her ID in the system, causing a delay.
Every now and then, a website will accept the correct date.
“Some of them do if they’re ones that required you to put in a year first,” Greg Walker says. But even then, it’s hit and miss.
In California, nursing license renewals are based on the nurse’s birthday, but Luiz has to use a different date.
Bulmer’s driver’s license lists her birthdate, but the expiration date is on Feb. 28.
But really, the challenges are minor, and are outweighed by the fun of having a birthday shared with very few others.
“It’s cool to be different,” Hohenthaner says.