How to give

Supporters can donate by check to LMHF — Catch It Early, 845 S. Fairmont Ave. Suite 3, Lodi, CA 95240, or online at www.lmhfoundation.org/catchitearly.

Or join one of the Lodi Memorial Hospital Foundations upcoming fundraiser events:

Walk for the Health of It

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11

Where: Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, 975 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi

SummerFest

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13

Where: Michael David’s Bare Ranch, 19877 Davis Road, Lodi

Dr. Russell B. Steele Memorial Golf Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 9

Where: Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, 800 E. Woodbridge Road, Woodbridge

For more information or to register for these events, visit www.lmhfoundation.org.