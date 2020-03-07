This is the second part of a three-part series on her year among the vines. To read the first part and view more photos and video interviews, click here .

For the past year, News-Sentinel Chief Photographer Bea Ahbeck has visited Lucas Winery, following owners David Lucas and Heather Pyle Lucas and their employees from preparing the vines for the growing season through growth, harvest, crush and the winemaking process.

What is the difference between crushing and pressing grapes?

Crushing simply breaks grape berries, allowing the juice, pulp, and seeds to mingle with the skins and stems of the grapes. Pressing, on the other hand, is the process that separates the grape juice from the fiber and other solids that make up a berry.

Historically, intact grape clusters were trodden by feet but in most wineries today the grapes are sent through a crusher/destemmer, which removes the individual grape berries from the stems and breaks the skins, releasing some juice, prior to being pressed.

Pressing in winemaking is the process where the juice is extracted from the grapes with the aid of a wine press, by hand, or even by the weight of the grape berries and clusters.

— Source: Wikipedia