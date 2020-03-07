As the early morning sun filters through the grapevines at Lucas Winery in late September, the smell of freshly picked grapes wafts through the air.
A crew of eight men and women spread out in the vineyard, quickly undressing each gnarly old vine of its harvest. They make quick cuts with crescent-moon shaped shearing tools, separating the dark purple clusters from their vines, and collecting them in large yellow plastic bins at their feet.
The grapes’ final journey to become wine is beginning.
With the workers busy and harvest in full swing, Harlo, the Lucas’s 11-year-old chocolate lab, meanders about, snapping up discarded grapes for a sugary treat.
The old girls, as Lucas affectionately calls his vines, have worked hard throughout the summer, undergoing prunings, grape thinning and véraison thinning. Soon they will be done for the year, their leaves first turning yellow and red before falling to the ground, and then a period of rest begins.
The grapes’ journey, however, has just begun. They will go through many changes before finally, four to five years from now, they will be ready to be enjoyed as a wine, their flavor and aroma exploding into the palate of the taster.
The grape pickers, with yellow bins full to the brim with the deeply purple grapes balanced on their heads, line up at a table where four men and women with experienced hands swiftly sort through the fresh harvest. Their equally expert noses detect those grapes that may have been beset with rot, the unmistakably vinegary smell apparent to them.
They also look for a white fuzziness, the telltale sign of the mealybug, a tiny parasite that can make its home in the organic vines. Hardly any are found, a testament to the effectiveness of the mealybug destroyers, the tiny ladybugs that were spread in the vineyard earlier in the year. The voracious little bugs have made a meal out of whatever mealybugs were present.
As the grapes make their way past the quick hands, they are transferred into a crusher destemmer. There they are freed from their stems. The first batch of juice — with many uncrushed grapes still present — makes its way through a plastic hose into a large bucket on wheels, attached to a tractor and driven by Lucas. Once it’s filled up, it’s driven to the large metal containers called fermenters. There, the juice will take its first rest in its journey to become Lucas Winery’s world-class ZinStar wine.
Sept. 25, 2019 — harvest day
“One of the advantages of hand harvesting is we get a chance to look at each cluster,” Lucas said.
After the grapes are dumped onto the sorting table and sorted, they go straight into the destemmer crusher, which then removes the berries from the stems.
The juice flows through a plastic pipe into a tank, which the Lucas team then brings back to the winery and pumps into the fermenter tanks.
All the leftover organic material goes back into the vineyard and into the ground.
“Its just a really nice, clean way to do the crushing,” Lucas said. “It’s really nice, it keeps all the mess out in the vineyard.”
Oct. 15, 2019
A few weeks after harvest, when the grape juice has gone through the first fermentation, it’s time for the next step.
The Lucases have let the young wine sit on the skins — depending on the year, sometimes for a week, sometimes for as long as 30 days. It all depends on the personality of the vintage, Lucas said.
“Depending on how it tastes, we’ve left it for another week or two on the skins to soak and get some complexity from the skins, before we separate the skins and the juice,” Heather Pyle Lucas said. “Once that is done, then we will drain of what is called the free run that is underneath the cap.”
The cap is what develops on top of the juice as it’s fermenting.
The pressing is the active process in a single day of draining off the juice that will come freely, called free run, then putting the skins that also still have a lot of juice in them into the basket press, Pyle Lucas said.
“Our basket presses are little semi-manual basket presses with a center bladder,” she said. “The goal of pressing, of course, is to put some pressure on the skins so all juice is removed.”
The press at Lucas looks like an old-style basket press, but in the center is a black bladder that they can fill with air, which then pushes against the sides and extracts the juice.
The juice comes through the wooden slats, down into a trough and then into a bucket or a stainless pan. Then it is pumped to the tank where the winemaking team had already put the free run.
“So we combine press and free run all together,” Pyle Lucas said. “We like to put it all together the first day, and then following that we will discard the skins into the vineyard and turn them into the soil.”