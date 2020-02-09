In late July, Lucas and his team meticulously shake out the mealybug destroyer on each vine in the vineyard. The mealybug ladybird, or mealybug destroyer, is a ladybird species not much bigger than the head of a pin. It’s a veracious eater of the vine mealybugs, which commonly affects organic vineyards. The mealybug destroyers get shipped to the winery from an insectary in little tubes.
“They have been a very effective way for us to at least reduce the population,” Pyle Lucas said.
Mealybugs can make the grapes black and sticky, and they can be a nuisance if left unchecked.
“We have been successful in keeping the mealybug off the fruit using this ladybug,” Pyle Lucas said.
The Lucases also deploy the Galendromus occidentalis, a spider mite predator, into their organic vineyard. They are delivered in tubes in dispersed in a very fine, almost sandlike structure of a corn cob.
“Sometimes we want to look at this tube and say, ‘There is nothing in there!’ But if we shake it out on a white piece of paper, and if you look for a minute or two, you start to see something moving,” Pyle Lucas said.
If left unchecked, spider mites can make grapevine leaves look like they do in the autumn, Lucas said.
“They take all the chlorophyll out and you’re just left with a leaf that cannot synthesize anything and ripen the fruit,” he said. “So it just completely devastates the canopy if you let it get out of control.”
They flood the vineyard with the spider mite predators and generally don’t have to do anything else after that, other than perhaps another introduction of the predator mite.
“What’s amazing is that we get much better efficacy by introducing this mite than we do with the spray — often we have to go in a lot more regularly with the spray,” Pyle Lucas said.
Most sprays are generalists, she added — meaning they’ll wipe out the pests, but also the bugs that prey on them and keep them under control.
“So if you want to evolve into this bio-controlled world, you have to have vegetation on the ground that supports (predator insects). You have to be very careful about what you introduce into the vineyard besides these living organisms that you have to preserve,” she said.
The Lucases use cover crops to reintroduce nitrogen into the soil, and to keep it from getting too compact.
“We’ve done crimson clover, which is really beautiful,” Lucas said. “It takes the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere — which is a problem, as we all know — and converts it into nitrogen in the root nodules of this legume. And then we’ll mow it, and those nodules in the soil break down and that becomes a nutrient source for the grapevine.”
Lucas enjoys the constantly evolving nature of applied biological controls.
“It really keeps viticultural practices exciting and new and fresh,” he said. “It’s not just the same old calendar — this is a new technique. You have to be out in the vineyard and you have to be paying attention. It’s a lot more footsteps in the vineyard. It just makes it a lot more exciting. It’s just not, ‘Oh, here comes another grape year,’ it’s some new techniques.”