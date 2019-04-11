Help feed local bees

To give your bees a “buffet” of food sources — or to help feed the honeybees, wild bees, butterflies and other helpful pollinators that flit around town — try planting:

Sunflowers

Goldenrod

Cosmos

Coriander

Mint

Lavender

Coneflowers

Gallardium

Or plant these native species from California:

Wild lilac (Ceanothus)

California redbud

Manzanita

Heartleaf or California milkweed

Try to avoid hybridized plants and double flower tops like double impatiens, which produce less nectar and make pollen hard to access. Planting a variety of flower species that bloom at different times of the year will help provide a steady source of food.

Be sure to use natural pesticides and fertilizers if you’re planting for pollinators. You can also create a “bee bath,” a shallow container of water with twigs and pebbles that stick out, so bees can land and reach the water without getting wet.

— Sources: Xerces Society, Blair’s Farm and Fleet, Honeybee Conservancy