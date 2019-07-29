Centennial Open House & Community Band Concert Join American Legion Post 22 to celebrate 100 years in Lodi next weekend. The Lodi Community Band will perform a selection of patriotic songs, City Councilman Alan Nakanishi will read a declaration, and Undersheriff Steve Walker, American Legion District 11 Commander Jeffrey Freeman, and Bob Bentz with the Department of Veterans Affairs will speak. Post 22 will present the colors. Food will be available, including hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, chips and root beer floats. Tabletop displays will share the history of the American Legion and the services they offer veterans and the wider community. Historic uniforms and other artifacts will be on display. The event will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 4 at American Legion Hall, 320 N. Washington St., Lodi.

Join the American Legion American Legion Post 22 of Lodi welcomes new members. Membership is open to any veterans who served in the U.S. military during an eligible conflict era, as well as all active-duty military personnel. For more information about how to join or to learn more about the American Legion and the services the organization offers, call 209-368-1420, email lodipost22@gmail.com, or visit www.americanlegionpost22.com. Legion office hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A flag with history Among American Legion Post 22’s possessions, according to a story published in the Lodi News-Sentinel in July 2013, is a 42-star American Flag. The flag originally belonged to the Grand Army of the Republic’s Hartford Post 155 — the Lodi branch of the organization for Union veterans of the Civil War. The GAR post had received the flag in May 1890, when Lodi organized its post. Less than two months later, Idaho became the 43rd state of the United States. The Rev. S.S. Murphy was the last surviving member of Lodi’s GAR post, and the last Civil War veteran living in Lodi. When he passed away in 1936, the post was disbanded and the flag was turned over to Lodi’s City Hall. The city in turn presented the historic flag to the American Legion. American Legion Post 22 has other historical artifacts connected to its veterans — including a surprise artifact with a connection to the Spanish-American War that will be exhibited at next weekend’s open house.