It’s almost Halloween, and the signs are all over Lodi. From HalloWILD at Micke Grove Zoo, to this weekend’s Safe Halloween and later Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire in Downtown Lodi, to the Trunk-or-Treat events at local churches, every family has traditions, new and old, for the spooky day.
But where did those traditions come from? Here is a glimpse at Halloweens past in Lodi:
On Oct. 30, 1902, Lodians gathered for a Halloween party at Russill’s Hall. The theme was “rag-time,” and guests were encouraged to wear their oldest, most ragged clothing. There would be dancing and music by a local three-piece orchestra, and fund raised through the 50-cent admission cost were donated to the city’s volunteer fire company to offset fire-fighting costs.
On Oct. 26, 1906, the Epworth League held a Halloween social that was a little spookier. The Adams home was decorated with jack-o’-lanterns, vines and red flowers, and three “ghosts” greeted the guests. Nellie Hill, Juanita Corson and Eliza and Estella Adams played piano as the guests played musical charades. In one game, guests were blindfolded and had to reach forward to put their finger in one of four saucers holding different-colored water; the color would determine their fate for the next year. “According to this there will be many more weddings this coming year than their were last,” the Sentinel reported on Oct. 30, 1906.
Parties hadn’t completely replaced Halloween pranks. On Oct. 31, 1911, the Sentinel printed a warning to any mischief-makers in the city. “The Lodi peace officers ... will be on the job and prevent, to the extent of their ability, any Hallowe’en pranks,” the paper wrote. The extremely detailed list of pranks that youths should avoid included putting a beer sign on the Methodist church, swapping Hale & Scott’s nameplate with a local doctor’s, and hoisting a cart up on the flag pole, according to the Sentinel.
By 1924, the romance-oriented games of 1906 were deemed passe.
“Hallowe’en was once celebrated by the young people as they tried out quaint tests to determine who their future husbands and wives would be,” the Sentinel wrote on Oct. 30, 1924. “Our young folks have become so sophisticated that they do but little of that.”
The tricks, however, should be tolerated, the paper opined — so long as they were mostly harmless noise and not “real mischief.”
Parties in the 1920s were already using some of the now-traditional Halloween elements. A masquerade at the Clark home in 1923 featured black cats, spooky carved pumpkins and autumn leaves. Althea Clark was the “ghostess” and her friend Illa McIntosh ruled the “ghost room” as a fortune-telling witch.
In 1928, the Santa Cecilia Club threw a pumpkin- and black cat-themed dance. Teens from Lodi, Woodbridge and Stockton were expected to attend the event.
(Both parties and several others decorated in black and yellow; orange had not yet become the color of Halloween.)
By the mid-1930s, Halloween was truly a community affair. In 1935, the Lodi 30-30 Club hosted a free party for the community at Flame Field (the football field at the original Lodi Union High School). By Oct. 28, with just one day left to register, the club was expecting nearly 850 guests. That number swelled to nearly 1,200 by the day of the event.
“A full program of events, with the boys and girls of 21 Lodi district schools taking part in races, apple ducking and a pie eating contest, and with Coach Barney Hagen’s C teams staging a 25-minute grid battle, is offered,” the Lodi News-Sentinel reported.
There would also be a costume parade led by the American Legion’s drum and bugle corp and California Highway Patrolmen, and contests for best costumes and best-decorated bicycles.
By 1941, Lodians had other things on their minds. While Americans couldn’t know that an attack on Pearl Harbor would drag them into World War II in just a few short weeks, the fascist regimes in Europe and Japan, particularly the Nazis, dominated the headlines.
Still, the high school invited the community to get in the Halloween spirit at their production of “Seven Keys to Baltpate,” a mystery-thriller complete with a ghost.
By 1942, war had pushed the holiday aside. Halloween events were replaced by shows to benefit soldiers and refugees, and news of Lodi men and women on the front lines canceled the warnings to mischief-makers. Many of the events that did continue — like the Hallowe’en Masquerade hosted by the Moose Club — were tied into the home front efforts. The Moose Club gave away war bonds as prizes for the costume contest winners.
In 1945, the big parties returned. One at the Eagles Hall let teens dance from 8 p.m. to midnight to the music of Bob Gray and his orchestra.
“This year a start has been made to make the evening one of ‘happy celebration instead of unhappy destruction of property’,” city recreation director Arvid Pauly told the News-Sentinel on Oct. 31. And the warnings to miscreants made a return, too, with Police Chief C.S. Jackson promising to crack down on tomato-throwers.
The big Moose parties returned in the 1950s. Nearly 900 young people regularly attended the parties hosted by the Loyal Order of the Moose and the Lodi Recreational Department, the News-Sentinel reported on Oct. 3, 1958.
The parties continued through the 1960s, with new additions. In 1962, for example, children were invited to draw Halloween-themed posters.