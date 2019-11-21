It may be getting colder outside, but that doesn’t mean the paddling season has to end.
Headwaters Kayak Shop has planned two paddle events that will allow Lodians and others from surrounding areas to enjoy the rare experience of an afternoon on the Mokelumne River during the fall and winter seasons.
“Any excuse to get out on the water in the off season,” Headwaters events coordinator Taylor Murphy said. “A lot of people think that paddling out on the Mokelumne River is just for the warmer months, but it’s great to get out there, especially now because the colors all start to change out on the river. Even though we have a lot of evergreen trees out there, there is a lot of wildlife to be seen and a lot of leaves that start to change colors, and on top of that, you usually have the river to yourself because there aren’t as many people out there on power boats or kayaks. So it’s really a nice time to be out there.”
The third annual Fall Colors Paddle, set for Saturday, will take participants on a two-hour paddle along the Mokelumne River, led by Headwaters staff.
The paddle is free for anyone with their own equipment interested in participating. Rentals for the paddle will be $30 and must be booked in advance. Murphy is expecting up to 40 people to attend the paddle.
“We’d love for people to recognize that Lodi is a great flat-water paddling destination,” Murphy said. “We get tons of locals that didn’t even realize the water was back there and accessible to paddle on. It connects to five-plus miles of paddleable river just within our rental boundaries, not to mention people can take their own kayaks in different parts of the river when it’s accessible and when it’s safe.”
Participants are usually excited about having a facilitated outdoor experience that they wouldn’t normally have, Murphy said. They look forward to seeing the wildlife that is out on the river, such as birds, river otters, beavers, deer and various other animals, she added.
Headwaters will hold its second annual Cold Water, Hot Chocolate Paddle on Saturday, Dec. 14. Those participating will enjoy a nice, hour-long paddle along the Mokelumne River, and then everyone will gather at House of Coffees to enjoy a hot beverage and socialize.
“We were looking for ideas to get out on the water, and it mimicked something we would normally do either as a staff or people who just like to kayak in the area,” Murphy said. “You go on the water and you get real cold to get real warm again, and we love House of Coffees. That’s one our favorite local businesses.”
The event is open to anyone wishing to attend, and Murphy anticipates up to 20 people will participate. The rental fee is $20 for those wishing to rent equipment for the paddle. This year, Headwaters will also be offering splash jackets for rent at the boat house.
“A lot of people don’t own their own dry gear,” Murphy said. “People typically think, ‘It’s cold or raining outside. This isn’t the time to be on the water.’ But those can be really fun times to be out on the water as long as you’re dressed appropriately.”
According to Murphy, one of Headwaters’ goals is to help visitors experience Lodi through a variety of kayaking events. All Headwaters events are beginner-friendly and are open to everyone.
“Ninety percent of our customers have never been on a kayak before, and we have a really accessible launch point at Lodi Lake that’s great for people of varying ability levels and body mobility,” Murphy said.
Due to city requirements the number of boat rentals available for these events will be limited.