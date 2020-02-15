For the past 24 hours, thousands of people around the world have been participating in a massive science project — and there’s still time to join them.
The Great Backyard Bird Count kicked off on Friday and continues through Monday. Citizen scientists who want to participate in the bird census don’t need to travel, invest a lot of time, or spend any money.
All you have to do is go outside for at least 15 minutes and record the birds you see.
What is the Great Backyard Bird Count?
The Great Backyard Bird Count was launched in 1998, a joint effort between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. For more than 20 years, bird lovers have helped every February to gather data on wild bird populations.
During last year’s count, more than 160,000 people joined the count in more than 100 countries.
Anyone who wants to participate must create a free account at the count’s website, gbbc.birdcount.org. Then, just sit down somewhere you can see the outdoors, and keep track of all the birds you see for at least 15 minutes. If you count at different locations or on different days, submit a new checklist for each count period.
The eBird Mobile app, which is also free, can help to identify the types of birds you see as well as to record them. The GBBC website also has links to online bird guides to help identify any feathered visitors to your yard.
Want to add a little challenge? Try shooting a stunning photo of your bird friends for the GBBC photo contest. Any photos taken of wild birds between Feb. 14 and 17 may be eligible. Visit the GBBC website for the rules.
What happens to the data?
The data collected since 1998 is vital to scientific research on bird populations, along with the Christmas Bird Count that the Audubon Society has hosted since 1900, Project FeederWatch, regular counts taken on by Audubon chapters and other bird-watching groups, and other events.
“When something is done on an annual basis, even when it’s just amateurs like you and I plugging in information, it counts for something. It works,” said David Yee, a local biologist and birding expert who leads regular bird walks at Heritage Oak Winery.
If the data was all from one small group in one location, it would be difficult for scientists to verify. But because so many people participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count and similar citizen-driven bird censuses, researchers can check that the data lines up — that groups near one another are turning in similar results, that their results make sense based on previous months or years, and so on. Additional information like dates and locations helps to check the accuracy.
Counts where many participants might be new to birding — like the Great Backyard Bird Count or the Christmas Bird Count — are checked against the information recorded by more experienced groups, like the monthly or weekly bird counts that many Audubon Society chapters host. (The San Joaquin chapter holds monthly counts at Cosumnes River Preserve, Woodbridge Wilderness and Mokelumne River Fish Hatchery.)
“You put a monthly thing together over a period of 20 years, and you’ve got data,” Yee said.
Once the data is entered and checked for errors, it can be used by researchers in all kinds of studies.
And that’s why it’s important.
In September, a study was published in the journal Science with a staggering finding: North American birds had plummeted by nearly 3 billion since 1970 — more than a quarter of the continent’s bird population. The study, led by Ken Rosenburg of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, used data collected in the Great Backyard Bird Count, along with data gathered by scientists, students and in other citizen science projects, to reach its conclusions.
What birds might Lodi citizen-scientists see?
If you have a bird feeder, you’re in luck. The feathery diners who visit your free buffet are likely to show up during the count.
These could include house, white-crowned and gold-crowned sparrows, house finches and goldfinches, Yee said.
Some of these birds are native to the area, while others are relatively new arrivals.
For example, house sparrows were first introduced to the East Coast in the 1850s, and they reached California around 1910, Yee said, while house finches are a common native bird.
The white-crowned sparrow nests up in Canada, and the golden-crowned sparrow in the Pacific Northwest, but both winter in the area.
Other birds may not be hunting for feeders — but that doesn’t mean they won’t drop in to take advantage if they spot one.
“Everybody knows the western scrub jay,” Yee said. “You either love them or you hate them.”
Another more opportunistic bird is the starling, a black bird with an iridescent sheen to its feathers and a sharp yellow beak. These are the birds known for “murmurations” — giant aerial displays where flocks of the birds swoop and soar in patterns for minutes at a time. Like the house sparrow, starlings are not native to the area — they were released by Shakespeare lovers in New York’s Central Park in 1890.
Red-winged blackbirds could make an appearance as well. They’re commonly spotted near Lodi Lake, but they’ve begun to make inroads into town.
“They have become urban birds,” Yee said.
It’s also been a good year to spot American robins locally. They sometimes winter in the Lodi area, and sometimes they head elsewhere during the cooler months. This year, the grapes left on the vine at some local vineyards have attracted them, Yee said.
One more interesting species to keep an eye out for? Doves.
Mourning doves are native to the area, and a lot of them are paired up right now, Yee said. Lodi is also home to an introduced species, the Eurasian collared dove — and they have an interesting story.
“The Eurasian collared dove invasion into North America is much more dramatic than the house sparrow or the starling,” Yee said.
They first appeared in Florida and the Gulf states, he said. Before that, the grey doves known for the black “collar” on the backs of their necks had been in captivity in the Bahamas. A handful — no more than 50 — escaped in 1974, according to R. Hengeveld in an article exploring the species’ spread, published in the Journal of Field Ornithology in 1993.
“Somehow they made it across from the Bahamas into Florida,” Yee said.
From there, he said, they spread across the southern U.S., reaching Southern California in the 1980s.
And there they stayed for a while. The birds are native to warmer parts of Asia, and prefer warmer temperatures.
In about the year 2000, though, they spread rapidly across the entire United States, moving north at what Yee called an “exponential” rate.
While other species have declined, Eurasian collared dove populations have been growing.
How can Lodi residents help local birds?
One of the easiest ways to help local birds is to put out a feeder, and keep it stocked with seeds or other food.
There are a few different types, and they often attract different kinds of birds, according to All About Birds:
- Trays or platform feeders bring in seed-eating birds like sparrows and starlings. However, these can also attract squirrels, and need good drainage to keep the seeds from growing fungus or sprouting.
- Hopper feeders are more attractive to birds like finches and jays, but are also squirrel-magnets.
- Window feeders offer a close-up view of birds, but need more regular cleaning due to droppings.
- Nyjer (thistle) feeders are a favorite of American goldfinches. Squirrels aren’t fond of thistle seeds, and generally leave these alone.
- Jays, starlings and nuthatches love suet. Plastic-coated suet cages are fairly safe. Suet (or peanut butter) can also be spooned into crevices of tree bark.
Putting a few different types in different parts of your yard can bring in a wider variety of feathery visitors. Most feeder types require regular cleaning (even if it’s just a hose-out).
Sometimes people wonder whether providing a bird feeder might do more harm than good. There’s nothing wrong with putting out a feeder, Yee said. They’re especially important as habitat loss gives birds fewer food options.
“If we’re not providing food for them in some way, they’re not going to survive, because most of their native habitat is gone,” he said.
That goes for housing, too.
When Yee first got to know Tom Hoffman of Heritage Oak Winery, he was putting up boxes for local western bluebirds. Hoffman had been doing it for decades, Yee said — in fact, when he was still an educator with Lodi Unified School District, before he turned to winemaking full-time, he had 100 of the boxes, all occupied.
Other local bird lovers had been putting up nesting boxes as well. Yee has five of his own.
“(Hoffman) wasn’t the only one, but he was a big part of it,” he said.
Back then, it had been a while since Yee saw many of the western bluebirds — a small blue, brown and white thrush species — along the river. The birds like to nest in dead trees, but those were beginning to disappear, due to both development and clearing of dead trees for fire safety or just aesthetics.
After Hoffman put out his boxes, local numbers began to rebound. While he no longer has 100 nesting boxes on his property, he still provides plenty of housing for the little birds, Yee said.
Nest boxes are used by other species as well — owls, wrens, American kestrels, starlings, house sparrows and more.
Location is key to attracting tenants in your bird boxes, according to a guide from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
“Birds can be very picky about where they build their nest. To ensure they find your nest box, make it easy for them to find,” the guide says.
It’s a good idea to place nest boxes in locations that are harder for predators to reach, and to keep them sealed until nesting time to prevent unwanted residents.
Bird lovers should also take care to monitor their cats, Yee said. Outdoor and feral cats instinctively hunt birds, and in the morning, birds are easier targets. They’re just beginning to wake up and look for food, and it’s dark, meaning cats have an advantage.
Trapping, neutering and releasing feral cats is also helpful, because it keeps free-roaming cat populations small. Many vets offer vouchers or discounts to people seeking to have feral or “community” cats spayed or neutered, Yee said.
But the biggest way to help birds is to get involved — if not in the Great Backyard Bird Count, then by educating yourself or joining in similar activities.
You don’t have to be a tree-hugging environmentalist to care about nature, Yee said. You simply need to be educated. Find out about what’s going on in nature, both globally and in your backyard. Consider how human activity such as pesticide use or development might affect local animals.
“I know, I’ve heard, I see in my backyard something is happening,” he said. “We need to be on guard.”
That doesn’t necessarily mean curbing human activity, but finding a way to compromise with nature.
Yee recalled reading “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson when it first came out. He was skeptical of her message about DDT and other pesticides at first.
“What is she talking about? Come on, you’ve got to be kidding me,” he remembers thinking.
But Carson was right about DDT, he said. And chemical use is still a problem.
“We still are putting toxic things into the environment,” he said.
It’s always important to pay attention when chemicals or plastic or anything else going into the environment harms animals and plants, because those things will harm humans, too, he said.
People should be on alert for things that damage their local ecosystems, and try and come up with solutions that help — such as replacing dead trees with less hazardous and nesting boxes.
“The biggest thing is awareness,” he said.