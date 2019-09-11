What’s the best way to visit the Grape Festival if you need a little more time and space than other people to see all the sights?
Planning.
I know. I know. Planning is boring. Planning takes the spontaneity (therefore, fun) out of your adventure. Or maybe you’ve attended every year and already know what you want to see, no maps necessary.
But what if life has slowed for you, or you now use a walker or other device to get around safely? Or perhaps you just don’t like crowds?
It helps to plan your trip.
Mark Armstrong, the dynamic manager of the Grape Festival for 27 years, agrees.
Everything about the Grape Festival matters to Armstrong. He and his staff are dedicated to appealing to all ages and interests — no easy task, yet one they fulfill year after year.
He wants the event to feel familiar and comfortable, while also keeping it fresh and modern, appealing to new attendees as well as faithful-forever visitors.
Expectations are high from festival-goers, and we’ve gotten spoiled by how well our needs have been met for so long.
To fulfill our expectations, the festival crew does their part to combine quality with a broad range of offerings. But isn’t the festival-goer also responsible for the outcome of their own experience?
I believe so, and the better you plan, the more your enjoyment level can rise.
So, here’s one way to plan a visit:
- First, figure out when you want to leave. For me that’s when the crowds get too busy for me to enjoy it. Minimizing waiting in long lines or jostling too many elbows in the crowd can be a good goal, especially if you’re using a walker or wheelchair.
- Check the grid chart in this publication for a list of the entertainment, their venues and performance times. Circle what’s interesting to you and see if the timeframe suits your goal-to-leave time. (Or somewhere close. Nothing needs to be set in stone.)
- Then work backward, keeping in mind you’ll need to get to your seat early.
- When do you want to eat in order to get to the show at the right time? Get in the food line in time to make that happen.
- Still working backward, what other events interest you? A favorite first stop is indoors at the Marketplace and the Grape Pavilion, seeing the vendors, grape murals, photo and art contestant entries and winners, and the past Queens’ gowns and memorabilia.
When I attended last year, the festival was getting crowded by 5:30, so I headed to the food court, then got a seat by the stage of the group I wanted to see. It worked out great.
Saving money is also of interest to guests.
You can get in free between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon (and stay as late as you want). The entertainment is geared more toward older ages that day, but all entertainment is appropriate for all age groups.
Saturday and Sunday admission is only $2 from noon to 2 p.m. if you bring two cans of food (like Friday, you can stay as late as you want). The cans of food will be donated to Lodi charities.
I haven’t focused on Thursday admission because it’s family day, and not the best time to attend if you need to maneuver through the crowd more carefully.
Armstrong also offers these suggestions for a good festival experience:
- The fewer items you bring through the gates, the better. Longer wait times come from the security inspections.
- You can bring in bottled water.
- Prepare for the weather.
- ATMs are available.
- First aid, lost children and lost adult stations are open.
- The restrooms in the Pavilion are larger than others. All restrooms are handicap accessible.
- Here’s a big one: Don’t come early. No more than 10 minutes before opening is necessary, because you’ll only end up standing in the heat.
- If you need to be dropped off, your driver can use the back gate, located at Calaveras and Murray, then park in the east lot and walk back to you.
I’ve given you a roadmap, not a rigid contract. The goal is to have fun, however it works for you. But for list-makers and planners like me, that’s like comfort food.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.