I drove to Sacramento this week with a friend to see the new movie “The Farewell.”
Here’s a story summary, as compiled by the website A24: “In this funny, uplifting tale, Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi reluctantly returns to China to find that, although the whole family knows their beloved matriarch has been given mere weeks to live, everyone has decided not to tell her. To assure her happiness, they gather under the joyful guise of an expedited wedding, uniting family members” from near and far. It’s mostly about how “families can unite and strengthen us.”
It’s a lovely, layered and complex story. We left the theater feeling joyful. My only caution is that if you can’t tolerate subtitles, be aware that at least half of it has subtitles.
The big question in the film — do we tell grandma she doesn’t have long to live? — got me thinking. In this story, the family declares it is up to them to carry that particular burden for the matriarch.
But is that what everyone wants?
I surveyed about 35 people, asking, “If your doctor knows you don’t have long to live, do you want to be told?”
Human beings being what they are, I got varying reactions — not in the answer itself, but in how long it took to decide or what they said their reasons were. It was fascinating to me.
Only two said they wouldn’t want to know.
Probably half of the other people said “yes” immediately, but close to an equal amount looked off into the distance and thought about it, some up to a full minute, before saying “yes.”
Although each person’s answer to why they said “yes” was similar, they were also personal.
Many reminded me before they answered that ultimately only God has the answer. Still, they wanted whatever time they had left to “get their papers in order,” “to show their spouse the details they need to know,” “to reconcile with family and friends” and the most important answer, “to say I love you.”
A nurse with a 48-year career has seen people being given weeks to live who actually live another three years — and some with months to live who die the next day.
One woman said, “I would want to live my life the way I’ve always wanted to and say what I want to say.”
I don’t know what has held her back up to now, but I do understand there’s a certain freedom or maybe a sense of liberation when you know you have a terminal illness. But also there can be a sense of urgency.
Or not. Some people actually slow themselves down to take in the full measure of life.
Here’s another take on the issue: Larry Patten, a retired pastor who now works in a Fresno hospice facility, wrote in a recent Next Avenue article about families keeping the truth from the patient.
He tells what has become a typical story: a loved one is nearing death, but the family doesn’t want them to know.
“But often enough, truth wins,” Patten says. “A soft-hearted or hard-headed family member tells the patient. Or the irritating uncle that enjoys upsetting everyone. For better or worse, we humans can’t keep our mouths shut.
“But most of the time it’s the patient. They ask the question that has become obvious to them: ‘Am I dying?’”
Or they outright say, “I am dying.”
As someone who works daily with dying people and their families, Patten notes, “I would argue that ignorance is never bliss. Especially when chatting and joking and crying and sharing is limited.”
That statement feels to me as if we’ve come around to the beginning — do we want to know or don’t we?
Obviously, there’s no right answer, and no one should be made to feel bad — or wrong — about their personal choice. We all deserve to live that portion of our lives as we choose.
A good idea, too, might be that we tell our family now what our choice is so that our wishes are carried out.
Lulu Wang, the writer/director of “The Farewell” says, “In some ways, we’re all dying, so if we think about it that way, should we all just be better people and have a great perspective on life?”
I have to add a final selfish note to one of my favorite places, Lodi Stadium 12: Isn’t there a way to bring these great, important movies to town instead of us having to drive to Sacramento? Just bring them in for a week. We’ll show up!
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.