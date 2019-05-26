Every adult should have a will or trust. Having one means your estate will be handled more efficiently and promptly, and that your personal wishes will be fulfilled, especially important if you have children who might need guardians.
Also important, however, is a different kind of will that’s been in the news more and more. Called ethical wills — or legacy letters — these letters are personal, written by you, not by lawyers.
According to Deborah Quilter in her Next Avenue article, “The Ethical Will: Life Is About More Than Your Possessions,” these valuable letters “can include life lessons, values, blessings and hopes for the future, apologies to those you fear you may have hurt, or gratitude to those you think you have not thanked enough.”
That task may seem daunting to anyone who doesn’t write for a living, but it’s important to set aside your fears that you don’t write well enough, the least important part of the legacy.
Nor do you need to write a full autobiography.
Write from the heart, and you won’t go wrong.
Who among us doesn’t wish for a letter from our parents, grandparents or other family members who are gone now? Something tangible we can take out when we crave a hug from someone we loved?
Legacy letters are tangible memories to be cherished as long as we live, ones we will appreciate even more as we age.
They can be a one-page expression of love or twenty pages of your history, teeming with personal examples of a life lived, aspects of which some of your friends and family never have known about.
You can choose to write separately to individuals or to a group.
What does writing this kind of letter accomplish? If you need to get something off your chest, you can. Maybe you feel the need to make amends or heal a relationship.
Perhaps you might share previously unspoken regrets in order to ease your own mind as well as explaining something to others, clearing the air rather than leaving people to wonder forever.
You don’t need to wait until you’re dying to share these legacies. Healing words are welcome anytime. Why not end life, whenever that happens, having found joy in a healed relationship, while there’s still time to mend heartaches?
Recently I wrote about writing my grandmother a love letter and how she shared it with everyone. I spelled out my good memories. It was handwritten and motivated only by my love for her. I also kept one from my mom when I was 18.
That’s all anyone needs to write their own legacy letter — a desire to share how much someone means to us. Or that we want to smooth out a rocky relationship.
Individual letters can be written to close friends and family. If you want to include family history and more of your own life, you can send the entire family an addendum.
A variety of outside sources can be helpful. There are templates online with lists of questions to jumpstart the process. Workshops are popping up more often. Some professional writers advertise help.
“But don’t judge your skill harshly,” says Quilter. “Our letters have a certain elegance because of the truth they contain.”
Barry K. Baines, author of “Ethical Wills: Putting Your Values on Paper,” writes, “When the families get one, they just glow. This is a unique gift that only you can give.”
Quilter also advises us not to just say “my core values are consideration, gratitude, kindness, simplicity, but rather tell a story about how you’ve lived those values.”
“Love letters don’t recriminate. They don’t judge. They don’t scold. (They’re) there to show how much someone matters to them,” she adds.
If possible, make a video of yourself reading the letter, further personalizing it — but be mindful of the problem of changing technologies, too, and transfer them to a new technology when necessary.
If you don’t think you’ve accomplished enough or are important enough to put pen to paper about yourself, stop to think about what you truly have accomplished in life — how you raised a family, worked hard, were there for your friends, donated blood, helped someone who was hurting, could be counted on, shared what you could with someone who lost everything in a fire ...
The list goes on. Be generous to those who will be left behind. Share your thoughts, your ideas and your love now.
It’s never too soon.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and a member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.