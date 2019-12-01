We’ve all been there: We sit in a waiting room, maybe diverting ourselves with a cellphone, then move into the exam room to perch on the table, paper crinkling beneath us, our feet dangling.
Maybe it’s for a routine check-up, but more often we’re there because of a health concern.
It’s helpful, experts tell us, if we come already educated about how to make our visit productive.
Two good articles, from two different points of view, are the basis for this column. The first is “How to Be a Patient,” by Grace Birnstenge, a summary on the book of the same title by registered nurse Sana Goldberg.
The second is “The Doctor Diaries: What Physicians Wish Patients Knew,” by Dr. Joanna Jarrett, from an AARP Magazine article. More detailed versions of both are easy to find online.
I compared what doctors want, according to Jarrett, with Goldberg’s info on how to be a patient, and will touch on the most important issues.
Jarrett stresses certain points, with additional info in parentheses where I think it needs further description:
- We need complete honesty from you.
- Many of us have PTSD (from the trauma we’ve observed).
- We worry about you. We lie awake worried sick about you more often than you’d imagine. We may wonder about you for years after you leave our care. The stakes are so high, and we know it.
- Sometimes the internet is right.
- We make mistakes.
- Falls frighten us, especially for patients in their 60s. We see the transformation from healthy and active to ill and dependent far too often, and frequently it’s because of a fall.
- Tell us if you are having memory issues (which often have nothing to do with dementia).
- Antibiotics hurt if they can’t help.
- We are trusted confidants.
- We dread retirement. (We’re afraid of no longer being useful.)
- We want the very best for you. It’s our bottom line.
Goldberg wrote “How To Be a Patient” from personal experience. Her views align in many ways with Jarrett’s, but Goldberg takes it further in important ways.
She writes, “Unlearn the idea that your role as a patient is to be passive ... a recipient of directions and orders, where you show up at the doctor, they tell you what to do, and you never question somebody in a white coat ... Knowing that you have agency during medical encounters is really important.”
When asked what she recommends to people scared to speak up or ask questions that might seem like they’re questioning the doctor’s authority, Goldberg says, “Think of yourself as working with them ... rather than directly challenging their authority.”
She advises patients to write down questions or concerns ahead of time to bring with them, which results in better use of the appointment time.
She also stresses the value of bringing an advocate to the appointment. “I get questions about this a lot. I think it’s pretty foreign, especially for a high-functioning adult or someone thinking about privacy.
“My goal,” she continues, “is to get people to reframe how they think of ... and interact with their health care, to have a consistent person who is up to speed on what’s going on with you.”
She adds a final suggestion: “In a hospital setting, it’s really important to have another pair of eyes ... Have another person who can remember a question you might’ve forgotten to ask, or who can be there just to receive information that you might not be able to pay attention to because your mind is on other things.”
Other bits and pieces of value:
- Write down a timeline of your symptoms and whatever pain you’ve experienced during that timeline.
- “It’s okay to say, ‘Can you explain that in another way? I didn’t understand.’”
- Change doctors if you find you can’t communicate well.
These days, many people are forced by their insurance plans to change doctors. It’s especially difficult to build a solid, long-lasting relationship, having to start over just when you’ve settled into something good.
You have to start over, and that’s very hard. But make the effort to follow a plan for success, and you’ll find the transition much easier.
Remind yourself that you are your best advocate, so keep good records, update them frequently and ask questions.
No one cares as much about your health as you do.
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.