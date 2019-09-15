Many pet owners are not aware of the severe risk that blue-green algae can pose for their pets.
Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is most likely to live in warm-water climates. The algae is naturally present, but warm weather promotes its growth. High nutrient content in the water also let the bacteria proliferate.
The largest bloom is in late summer and early fall. When present, the algae appears pea green in color, and looks like a film on the surface of the water. It tends to concentrate on the water’s edge, where animals may unknowingly ingest it when they drink the water.
Dogs can be poisoned and even die form swimming in and ingesting blue-green algae. When ingested, it can cause severe liver or brain damage — sometimes both.
Swimming in the water can also cause problems. Later, when an animal grooms itself, it can consume the toxin. Cyanobacteria can also be directly irritating to the skin.
It affects not only dogs but also cats, livestock, birds, fish and even humans.
Symptoms of the toxicity include but are not limited to vomiting, diarrhea, panting, drooling, lethargy, skin inflammation, disorientation, difficulty breathing, seizures, bleeding, shock, coma and potentially death.
These signs can occur within 30 minutes of contact. Death can happen rapidly. Any pet having these problems should receive emergency care.
Treatment may involve inducing vomiting, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, intestinal protectants, activated charcoal, plasma, hospitalization, supportive care, monitoring and more.
Prognosis is not good for patients with severe signs. The sooner care is given, the better.
It is best to prevent any contact. Do not let your companion drink from or swim in stagnant water. This contaminant has been found in high levels in the local waterways of Sacramento and the Delta.
Dr. Julie Damron, doctor of veterinary medicine, is the medical director of Stockton Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center. She has worked as a veterinarian in San Joaquin County for more than 20 years and is the founder of Loving Tails, an organization that assists the pets of the homeless.