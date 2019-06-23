"About one in 10 Americans age 60+ have experienced elder abuse. Research says that for every case of abuse against an older person that authorities become aware of, another 14 go unreported.” — Next Avenue
Those numbers should shock us. The breadth of abuse is wide, from physical to emotional to financial.
When I began looking into the problem, I found four articles published by the great online newsletter Next Avenue, which focuses only on senior issues.
What follows are key points we should know, with credits and links to the full articles given at the end of each summary.
- Fact: Most elder abuse occurs at home, with family members as the perpetrators. Paul Greenwood, head of the elder abuse prosecution unit of the San Diego D.A.’s office, says his office has handled 350 cases so far this year. This year! In one community. It’s horrifying to me, especially when you consider statistically that means thousands of cases weren’t reported at all.
- Fact: Physical abuse may be invisible. A twisted arm may leave no mark, for example. Weight loss may result because someone isn’t being fed enough, not because they lose interest in food.
- Fact: Con artists know how to fool even smart people.
- Fact: Many elder abuse victims decide not to tell anyone. They don’t want to get a loved one in trouble, or they fear going into a nursing home or being abandoned.
- Fact: Elder abuse is a big deal, but far fewer resources are devoted to prosecuting and preventing it than child abuse and domestic violence.
— Source material: Emily Gurnon, www.tinyurl.com/y4qpytaa
Financial elder abuse is an enormous problem. A Wells Fargo Elder Needs Survey found that although older people are susceptible to scams — and nearly half know someone who was a victim — 81% of the survey respondents say they’re confident they won’t be scammed.
And what about an adult child taking advantage? I think most of us, including myself, have spoken to people who worry about a sibling taking over, convincing a parent to give them power of attorney, then emptying accounts.
Check out the article by Richard Eisenberg on how to protect your parents or yourself: www.tinyurl.com/y3rq5gl7.
So, what do we look for regarding abuse, and how to do we handle it? Studies have consistently shown that most older adult victims are women, with spouses as the perpetrators.
“Batterers often will try to stay in the same room or have subtle signals that if you say anything, there will be negative consequences,” said Bonnie Brandl of the National Clearinghouse on Abuse in Later Life.
Abusers may be verbally aggressive, critical or demeaning. Victims learn not to speak up or challenge their abusers, fearful of what would happen. Watch for these clues:
- Withdrawing from normal activities.
- Making veiled statements like, “My son has a temper” or “My husband doesn’t like me going out places.”
- Being isolated, having to return home right after work (because the partner or spouse demands it) or not being able to maintain other relationships.
- Being unable to talk on the phone.
- Being “unavailable” or “asleep” when authorities or loved ones come to check on his or her welfare.
- Rarely having an opportunity to meet with outsiders in the home without his or her partner being present.
— Source material: Emily Gurnon, www.tinyurl.com/y6dlnnor
So, how do we eradicate elder abuse? It’s everyone’s responsibility.
First, we must acknowledge the mistreatment, which can be hard to do because 90% of abusers are family members and friends.
Watch for a sudden and unexpected change in behavior or their caregiver refusing to allow them visits.
Be aware that the FBI found in 2017 that almost 50,000 people over the age of 60 lost $342.5 million to financial exploitation and scams. The direct costs to society from elder mistreatment are estimated in the billions of dollars annually.
In most states, reporting of suspected elder abuse, neglect or exploitation is required by law, and Adult Protective Services (209-468-3780) are called upon to investigate these cases.
— Source material: Terry Fulmer, www.tinyurl.com/y53dnt5r
In the Wells Fargo survey, most adult children were confident their parents won’t fall victim. That’s unrealistic, given the numbers in these articles.
We need to protect the vulnerable. We can all become more aware of the clues listed in the articles I linked. We have become more vigilant about child abuse issues. Now we need to turn to the other often defenseless class, our elderly.
And then do something about it.
As is said often these days, “When you see something, say something.”
Susan Crosby is a Lodi author and member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Commission.